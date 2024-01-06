7 Hot & Tasty Bhopal Delicacies To Enjoy During Winters

By: Harshita Rawat | January 06, 2024
Winters are here and so is our craving for some hot and spicy food! From the spicy allure of Pyaaz ki Kachori at Barfi House to the cheesy paradise of ITH's (One Walk) Cheese Maggi, warm up your winter days in Bhopal with a symphony of hot and flavorful delights.
1. Teaville in MP Nagar weaves a winter tale with Punjabi Tadka Maggi, transforming noodles into a spicy, aromatic masterpiece that's perfect for chilly evenings.
2. Anand Namkeen's Dal Kachori becomes a winter art form—a perfect snack to enjoy during the cold season. Location: MP Nagar
3. The Momo’s Parlour offers a variety of authentic Momos. Do try their hot fried Veg Cheese Momos this winters. Location: 7 number, opposite Sagar Gaire.
4. Warm up your winter evenings with Sharma Vishnu Chinese's noodle extravaganza. Enjoy a chill eve with a plate of hot vegetable noodles.
5. Adarsh Namkeen's golden, crispy Samosa, bursting with flavorful spices, becomes a winter joy, inviting you to savor the warmth in every bite. Tip: Ask them to add a little more green chutney. Location: Centre of New Market, near juice shops.
6. Embrace the winter chill with Barfi House's ohh-so god Pyaaz ki Kachori, a crispy delight that warms your heart with the spicy allure of Bhopali streets.
7. Indulge in winter comfort with ITH's Cheese Maggi, a cheesy paradise that promises warmth and deliciousness in every comforting slurp. Location: One Walk Complex, outside Habibganj Railway Station
Go and indulge in the winter warmth, one delicious bite at a time, because in Bhopal, every chilly day deserves a hot and flavorful celebration!
