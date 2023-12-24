MP Food Startup: K-Drama Spreads Charm As Bhopal Gets Its First Korean Ice Cream Outlet

By: Harshita Rawat | December 24, 2023
Discover the delightful flavors of Fagun Korean Ice Cream on the bustling streets of 1. number, Bhopal – a must-try treat that promises to sweeten your day!
Meet Somesh Jain, the brain behind Fagun Korean Ice Cream in Bhopal. His idea came from watching a Korean drama, where he got inspired by the fancy ice cream varieties.
Inspired to launch something new, he imported the Bingsu ice-cream machine from South Korea and started the business with a capital of 15-18 lakhs.
The 2-month-new business has started to yield handsome sales of Rs 15k to 20k per day.
Location: Find the outlet of Fagun Korean Ice Cream at 10 No. Market, E-3, Arera Colony, Bhopal – where every bite is a burst of delight, waiting just for you!
Here, the magic happens through the 'bingsu' process – a Korean word that transforms simple ingredients into a frozen masterpiece
Pick your favourite flavour from--blueberry, mango, chocolate, lychee, pink faluda, and the royal charm of raj bhog – each a signature in its own right
With their tagline, 'Eat me fast, or I disappear,' there's no time to waste. And remember, no takeaway – their ice cream melts within minutes, urging you to savor the sweetness right on the spot!
Thanks For Reading!