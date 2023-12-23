Indori Zayka Food Fest: From Surat's Dabeli To 40 Varieties Of Momos & Flavoured Butters, 12 Mouth-Watering Dishes You Must Try

By: Pintu Namdev | Harshita Maheshwari | December 23, 2023
The most-waited food festival of Indoreans- 'Indori Zayka' is back. The four-day fest began on December 22 at Fagun Garden.
1. The super delicious bhel and everyone's favourite Pani Puri in different varieties is first in the queue of the fest.
2. Moving further you must try crispy Potato Twisters that are available in different flavours ranging from chaat masala to cheese!
3. Chilly Winds and Tandoori Paneer Tikka, Soya Chaap is a perfect combination to try.
4. Try out the delicious authentic Dabeli from Kutch served with the complementary Juice at a stall set up by two sisters.
5. The Indori Zayka has 40 different varieties of Momos! Don’t believe us…Go, taste for yourself!
6. Let’s make Chilling winters more exciting for you! Try shots ranging from strawberry, blueberries and more in Indore’s biggest food fest.
7. And if you are not the daring types who would try icy shots in winters, go for warm milk served with Malai and dry fruits in a kulhad!
8. Bored with pizza, sandwiches, burgers! Here is Makka Di Roti and Sarso Da saag served in pure ghee. Searching for other North Indian options you can also find Bajre ka khichda, Gehu ka Khichda and bhutte ka kiss.
9. How about some home style food with extra tadka? Do try Biryani, Chole-Chawal prepared using the recipe passed through generations.
10. Have you ever thought of Butter served in different flavours? Must try Peri-Peri, Raspberry, Garlic and varities of butter launched by a girl from Indore.
11. The most trending Boba-Tea is also chilling the carnival.
12. After having all the yummy and delicious food, a pan of your choice whether Mango, Strawberry, chocolate is mandatory.
You can also try Kungfu roll, Sushi, cocktail samosa and so on in fest. Go grab your bite before it ends on December 25.
Thanks For Reading!