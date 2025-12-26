Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025 Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi Coldest @ 4.2°C, Cold Waves To Intensify | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold conditions along with dense fog continue to affect many parts of Madhya Pradesh.

At Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, dew froze on leaves on Friday morning due to extreme cold. The night temperature there dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the state.

Dense fog was witnessed in several districts including Bhopal, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Pachmarhi, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Nowgong, Ashoknagar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Shajapur and Sehore. The fog reduced visibility on roads, forcing vehicle drivers to switch on headlights, and daily life was affected.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am | IMD Bhopal

Read Also 7 Easy Tips To Avoid Dry Skin During Winter

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures in around 25 cities of the state remained below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday - Friday night.

Apart from Pachmarhi, Rewa recorded 5.5 degrees, Shivpuri and Khajuraho 6 degrees, Nowgong and Datia 6.2 degrees, and Umaria 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Read Also 7 Hot & Tasty Bhopal Delicacies To Enjoy During Winters

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present. | IMD Bhopal

Among major cities, Gwalior was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7 degrees, while Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur recorded minimum temperatures of 9 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said that on December 25, the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees and the maximum was 21.8 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days, but dense fog is likely to continue.

Meteorologists have also warned of a further drop in temperature in the coming days. Due to increasing cold, there is a possibility of frost, which may cause damage to crops.