 Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025, Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi Coldest @ 4.2°C, Cold Waves To Intensify
Severe cold and dense fog continue across Madhya Pradesh, affecting daily life and road visibility. Pachmarhi recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 4.2°C. Around 25 cities saw minimum temperatures below 10°C. Meteorologists predict dry weather ahead but warn of continued fog, further temperature drops, and possible frost damage to crops.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh December 26, 2025 Weather Updates: Severe Cold, Dense Fog Grip State; Pachmarhi Coldest @ 4.2°C, Cold Waves To Intensify | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Severe cold conditions along with dense fog continue to affect many parts of Madhya Pradesh. 

At Pachmarhi, the state’s only hill station, dew froze on leaves on Friday morning due to extreme cold. The night temperature there dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the state.

Dense fog was witnessed in several districts including Bhopal, Mandla, Rewa, Satna, Pachmarhi, Datia, Dhar, Guna, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, Khajuraho, Nowgong, Ashoknagar, Jhabua, Khandwa, Shajapur and Sehore. The fog reduced visibility on roads, forcing vehicle drivers to switch on headlights, and daily life was affected.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, minimum temperatures in around 25 cities of the state remained below 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday - Friday night. 

Apart from Pachmarhi, Rewa recorded 5.5 degrees, Shivpuri and Khajuraho 6 degrees, Nowgong and Datia 6.2 degrees, and Umaria 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Among major cities, Gwalior was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 7 degrees, while Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur recorded minimum temperatures of 9 degrees Celsius.

The weather department said that on December 25, the minimum temperature was 5.8 degrees and the maximum was 21.8 degrees Celsius. The weather is expected to remain dry in the coming days, but dense fog is likely to continue.

Meteorologists have also warned of a further drop in temperature in the coming days. Due to increasing cold, there is a possibility of frost, which may cause damage to crops.

