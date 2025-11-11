7 Easy Tips To Avoid Dry Skin During Winter

By: Rahul M | November 11, 2025

As temperatures drop, dry and flaky skin becomes one of the most common winter woes. Here are seven simple yet effective tips to keep your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated all season long

Apply moisturiser right after a shower or face wash while your skin is still damp. This helps lock in moisture and prevents dryness

Light lotions may not be enough during winter. Choose thicker, cream-based moisturizers with ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid

Avoid hot showers as they can strip away natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water instead and limit your shower time to 10 minutes or less

Skip harsh soaps or foaming cleansers. Use mild, fragrance-free cleansers that cleanse without drying out your skin

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas and water-rich foods like cucumbers and oranges can also help keep your skin hydrated

Heating systems reduce indoor humidity, making skin drier. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, preventing your skin from drying out

Cover up with gloves, scarves, and hats when stepping outside. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen as UV rays can still damage your skin even in winter

Thanks For Reading!

Dermatologist-Approved Beginner's Guide On How To Use Retinol
Find out More