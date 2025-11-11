7 Easy Tips To Avoid Dry Skin During Winter

By: Rahul M | November 11, 2025
As temperatures drop, dry and flaky skin becomes one of the most common winter woes. Here are seven simple yet effective tips to keep your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated all season long
Apply moisturiser right after a shower or face wash while your skin is still damp. This helps lock in moisture and prevents dryness
Light lotions may not be enough during winter. Choose thicker, cream-based moisturizers with ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, or hyaluronic acid
Avoid hot showers as they can strip away natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water instead and limit your shower time to 10 minutes or less
Skip harsh soaps or foaming cleansers. Use mild, fragrance-free cleansers that cleanse without drying out your skin
Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Herbal teas and water-rich foods like cucumbers and oranges can also help keep your skin hydrated
Heating systems reduce indoor humidity, making skin drier. A humidifier adds moisture to the air, preventing your skin from drying out
Cover up with gloves, scarves, and hats when stepping outside. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen as UV rays can still damage your skin even in winter
