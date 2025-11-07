Dermatologist-Approved Beginner's Guide On How To Use Retinol

Canva

If skincare had a superhero ingredient, it would probably be retinol. Loved, feared, and often misunderstood, this Vitamin A derivative is the gold standard in anti-ageing, but also the one that most people get wrong. Whether you’ve seen it go viral on social media or heard your dermatologist swear by it, the truth is: retinol works when used correctly.

To decode the science, routine, and real results behind it, we spoke to Dr Gagan Raina, Medical & Clinical Director, Cosmetologist & Aesthetic Medicine Specialist at Arisia Skin Clinic, who shared her expert insights on how to introduce retinol safely and make it a long-term ally for your skin.

What exactly is retinol?

"Retinol is one of the most misunderstood yet effective molecules in dermatology," says Dr Raina. "For decades, it has proven itself in clinical studies—not because it is trendy, but because it works."

Derived from Vitamin A, retinol influences the skin at a cellular level. It binds to retinoid receptors, boosts collagen production, and accelerates cell turnover. In simpler words, it helps your skin behave like it did in your twenties — plumper, smoother, and more radiant.

"Retinol stimulates renewal and repair," adds Dr Raina. "It's not just an anti-ageing tool; it's a skin health molecule."

When to start using Retinol

According to Dr Raina, there's no right age to start using retinol. "The ideal time to start isn't based on age but on your skin's readiness," she explains. "I usually suggest beginning retinol in your mid-20s when collagen production starts to decline.”

Here's how she breaks it down:

Mid-20s: Start low and slow with 0.1% to 0.3% once or twice a week to build tolerance.

30s: Move to 0.5% every other night to address fine lines, uneven tone, and mild sun damage.

40s and beyond: Focus on repair and elasticity with 0.5%–0.75%, used two to three times weekly.

The key, says Dr Raina, isn't strength but consistency. "Using a stronger version isn't necessarily smarter; what matters is using it wisely. Retinol rewards patience and precision."

How to apply it the right way

Retinol is powerful, and how you apply it can make or break your results. Here's how to put it correctly:

Always use it at night. Sunlight weakens retinol and can increase sensitivity.

Apply on dry skin. "Even slight dampness increases absorption, which can cause irritation,” warns Dr Raina.

Use a pea-sized amount for the whole face. More is not better.

Moisturise well. Dr Raina recommends the "sandwich method": moisturiser, retinol, moisturiser.

SPF is non-negotiable. "Retinol makes your skin more sensitive to the sun, so daily sunscreen is part of the treatment, not an option."

What to pair with Retinol

"Hydrating and barrier-repairing products are retinol’s best friends,” says Dr Raina. She calls them part of the “retinol buffer ecosystem”.

Here’s what works best:

Hyaluronic acid: Adds moisture.

Ceramides: Strengthen the skin barrier.

Peptides: Support collagen renewal.

Niacinamide: Calms irritation and evens tone.

Avoid pairing retinol with exfoliating acids (AHAs/BHAs) or high-strength Vitamin C in the same routine. "These combinations can increase irritation. Instead, alternate their use—acids one night, retinol another, and antioxidants in the morning," she advises.

Choosing the right texture

The formulation should match your skin type, not your age:

Dry or mature skin: Cream or oil-based retinol adds hydration and minimises irritation.

Normal to combination skin: Serum-based retinol balances absorption and comfort.

Oily or acne-prone skin: Gels or lightweight emulsions help keep pores clear.

“Remember,” she says, “a well-formulated 0.3% retinol can perform better than an unstable 1%. Quality matters as much as concentration.”

Common mistakes to avoid

Dr Raina sees one mistake repeatedly: rushing. "Starting too strong or using it nightly right away leads to irritation, redness, or flaking. These are signs of overuse, not success."

She recommends starting with two applications a week and slowly increasing frequency. "Retinol isn’t a quick fix; it’s a long-term relationship. Your skin needs weeks to adjust."

The other common mistake? Skipping SPF. "UV rays can undo everything retinol achieves. Sunscreen is your best partner in this journey," says the dermat.

Lifestyle matters too

Retinol is powerful, but it can’t fight against poor lifestyle habits. "Your skin’s ability to regenerate depends on sleep, stress, diet, and environment," says Dr Raina.

Sleep well: Poor sleep raises cortisol, weakening the skin barrier.

Protect from UV exposure: Sunlight breaks down retinoids faster.

Watch your diet: "High sugar levels harden collagen through glycation, undoing retinol's firming effects," explains the expert.

Eat smart: Include antioxidant-rich foods like berries, leafy greens, and nuts.

Stay hydrated: It keeps the skin plump and supports barrier repair.

“Glowing skin isn’t just topical,” she adds. “It’s a reflection of how you live.”

When to expect results

Patience pays off — and with retinol, it’s worth it.

"When used properly, visible results appear in 8 to 12 weeks," says Dr Raina. "You’ll notice smoother texture, refined pores, and a more even tone. But the deeper change is resilience—your skin becomes stronger, less reactive, and more radiant.”

Mild flaking or tightness at first is normal. "It’s part of the adjustment process," she assures. "But if you experience persistent redness or stinging, reduce frequency or switch to a gentler version like retinaldehyde or encapsulated retinol."

'Retinol is not a miracle; it’s a method'

Dr. Raina sums it up beautifully: “Retinol is not a miracle; it’s a method. It requires a balance between your skin’s biology and your patience. Used thoughtfully, it becomes a lifelong partner that maintains structure, radiance, and health.”

In a world obsessed with instant results, retinol stands out for its slow, science-backed transformation. It teaches you to listen to your skin, not rush it.

So, if you’re thinking of starting retinol, think of it not as a trend but as a commitment to your skin’s future. After all, the best glow is the one that’s built slowly, wisely, and with care.