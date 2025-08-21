'I Am A Lazy Person,' Says Actor Zareen Khan; Explains Why She Can't Follow 10-Step Skincare Routine

Few fans know that actor and founder of Happy Hippie, Zareen Khan suffered from alopecia during the lockdown. She tried everything, and nothing worked. "Forget as an actress, as a woman, I didn't want to go bald," she reveals, adding that there were major bald patches on her head.

"I tried steroid injections and multiple medications. I was getting sad and almost depressed to a point." As luck had it, Zareen turned the situation around with home remedies. "I started using natural ingredients like onion juice, castor oil, and rosemary oil to make my hair grow naturally."

The happy-go-lucky actor is not someone who uses makeup daily, as she does not like to layer her skin with products. "I indulge in skincare, but am a lazy person and cannot follow a routine," she reveals. "I cannot do anything that feels like a task, especially when it comes to taking care of myself. Skincare should feel easy."

Zareen reveals the secret behind her glowing skin

"My skincare has always been very basic. Before bedtime, I wash my face and apply a cream for hydration and glow. In the day, I will never step out of the house without sunscreen."

When you see Zareen's skin, it looks great to you, but the actor has her share of challenges. "Even if I change a makeup artist, and they use a different brush, my skin acts up. I have to be careful as my skin is super sensitive.

"I am a foodie. For healthy skin, I try to eat right. In terms of skincare, less is more for me," says the actor who recently launched her skincare line Happy Hippie. "It has come from my need to make skincare feel easy."

"I have tried home remedies, but because of my sensitive skin, even the most natural ingredients in their rawest form do not suit me at times."

Why Korean skin for Indian skin types is a no-no!

"I see a lot of people trying to follow Korean skincare trends. However, you need to understand that those products are created for their skin type. Their weather and food are different. All these things matter," says Zareen.

As a teenager, the actor was a tomboy. "At that time, I'd look up to the female figures in my life to understand what's happening in the beauty world and what I should be doing for my skin.

"In my early 20s, I met a dermatologist, and she introduced me to sunscreen. I am so thankful to her to date. Sunscreen is something one needs to start using early in life and never let go."

Zareen's advice to fans is to eat healthy for glowing skin. "When you internally take care of yourself, your skin will automatically glow. You won't need too much makeup. You won't have to turn to cosmetic procedures or anything artificial for your skin to shine."

Zareen's natural hacks for dark under-eye circles are good sleep, at least 6-8 hours daily, a well-rested body and plenty of water. As for dark lips, she suggests using a good lip balm, moisturizing it, and also using a scrub, very gently, once in a while.