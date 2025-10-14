Inside Sara Tendulkar's 28th Birthday Bash: SEE PICS

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 14, 2025
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, celebrated her 28th birthday on October 12, 2025, marking another milestone with a fun-filled celebration surrounded by close friends
On October 14, Sara took to Instagram to share glimpses of her intimate birthday celebration, posting a carousel of eight stunning pictures that quickly caught the attention of fans
The highlight of the celebration was Sara’s birthday cake that creatively read “Twenty Ate”, a playful nod to her turning 28
Known for her effortless fashion sense, Sara looked radiant in her birthday pictures. Her simple yet elegant look resonated with her signature charm
Among the photos, Sara was seen posing with her friend Saaniya Chandhok, who is engaged to her younger brother, Arjun Tendulkar
Within hours, Sara’s post received thousands of likes and heartfelt birthday wishes from fans and well-wishers
From the creative “Twenty Ate” cake to the cozy atmosphere with friends, Sara Tendulkar’s 28th birthday celebration proved to be a perfect mix of style, laughter, and love
