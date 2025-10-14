Soha Ali Khan's 'Diwali Safai' Hack To Burn More Calories & Have Fun While At It

As Diwali approaches, festive cleaning often replaces gym time, but who says you can’t combine the two? Actress Soha Ali Khan has done exactly that, turning her household chores into a creative workout session that proves fitness can be fun, functional, and festive.

A workout hidden in everyday chores

In a video shared on her Instagram, Soha Ali Khan transforms her cleaning routine into an engaging fitness challenge. Dressed in activewear and armed with cleaning tools, the Chhorii 2 star shows how you can break a sweat while scrubbing, sweeping, or polishing, no equipment needed.

Her approach blends strength, flexibility, and cardio, making the entire cleaning process a calorie-burning, muscle-toning session. It’s a brilliant reminder that fitness isn’t confined to the gym-your living room can be your workout zone.

The warm-up

The video begins with Soha performing a functional warm-up that targets the entire body. The movement activates the shoulders, arms, core, and legs, improving mobility and blood circulation. This form of warm-up is perfect for prepping the body for both a workout and a day of deep cleaning, ensuring you move efficiently and avoid strain.

Mirror magic

Next, Soha takes on mirror cleaning with wide, sweeping motions. What seems like a simple task actually engages multiple muscles, especially the shoulders, triceps, and obliques. The large circular hand movements mimic an upper-body toning exercise, improving endurance while polishing surfaces to perfection.

To level it up, try doing the same motion in controlled repetitions, it’s a great way to sneak in a mini shoulder and arm workout between cleaning chores.

Dynamic side bends for a strong core

Adding her signature playful twist, the 47-year-old actor incorporates side bends and dynamic stretches. These moves enhance flexibility and range of motion in the upper back, sides, and waist, all while engaging the core. Not only do these movements make cleaning feel lighter, but they also improve posture and reduce stiffness, something we all need after long hours of festive prep.

Push-ups with a twist: sliding into strength

In the final part of her “cleaning circuit,” Soha performs a push-up variation with a sliding motion. By pushing forward and back on the floor, she combines the power of classic push-ups with mobility training. This compound movement targets the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, making it an excellent full-body toner.

For anyone looking to replicate it, using a cloth or mop under your hands or feet can help add a resistance-sliding element that challenges your muscles even more.