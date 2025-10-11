'Audience Is Gold And God'—Ashvin Gidwani On Bringing Sai Baba’s Story To The Stage

Ashvin Gidwani is synonymus with comedies and large scale productions. And for more than 25 years, he has been doing this skillfully—in India and abroad. With Devdas, he brought the eternal classic film to the stage. He is back with another mega production, Sai—The Musical, based on Sai Baba.

The play is being premiered in time to commemorate the centenary of Baba’s death anniversary. “In times when the world feels fragmented and restless, Sai Baba’s message reminds us to slow down, trust, and live with compassion,” says Ashvin Gidwani during a chat with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts from the interview:

After doing comedy for the longest time, what makes you take on a (seemingly) mythological script now with Sai—The Musical?

The Sri Sai Satcharitra is an inspiration to millions of devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba. I have personally read the text many times and each time it has revealed new layers of wisdom. What fascinates me is how its stories are not just historical or spiritual but deeply relevant to modern life. Every Thursday, devotees relive these experiences, and I wanted to bring that essence to the stage. It is the recounting of the life of a fakir, and through theatre we can transform it into an artistic and immersive experience that touches people emotionally and spiritually at the same time.

And, why Sai Baba in that genre?

Sai Baba is not bound by religion or geography… his teachings are universal and timeless. By presenting his story as a musical, I strongly believe we are not only paying tribute to his legacy but also taking forward his message of compassion, humility, and unity. Theatre has the ability to cross cultural borders, and this show, in its own way, will carry his culture and teachings to the world.

Having been around for so many years, what are some positive and negative changes you perceive in the theatre industry?

I genuinely think we are surging towards a great future in theatre. Across the country, we’re seeing an explosion of creativity, whether it is experimental, professional, celebrity-driven, or commercial theatre, in multiple languages and styles. This variety is healthy for the industry. At the same time, with the rapid rise of AI and changing film landscapes, theatre will emerge even stronger as one of the top genres because of its human, live, and unfiltered experience. However, the challenge is equally real… if producers and directors do not focus on quality storytelling that resonates with

Gen Z, millennials, and the progressive youth, we risk losing them. They are already heavily drawn to music and comedy—the ‘safe zones’ of entertainment. so the onus is on us to create compelling content that keeps them engaged with theatre.

Do you think musical as a genre makes more sense for a topic like Sai Baba than linear storytelling?

Absolutely. In today’s time, only two genres are consistently working well in theatre—musicals and comedy. Drama can work, but usually only when it has a celebrity quotient, provided those actors are also strong performers. With Sai Baba’s story, a musical makes perfect sense because music itself is spiritual and has the ability to heighten emotion, carry meaning across cultures, and reach audiences in a way linear storytelling sometimes cannot. It adds layers of devotion, spectacle, and emotional connection that align beautifully with the subject.

What's that one thing as a producer you would like to do to see a better relationship with the audience—commercial and creative?

For me, the audience is both Gold and God… the two Gs I hold sacred. They remain at the core of everything I do. As producers, our responsibility is to constantly craft quality products that don’t just entertain but also engage and inspire. Today’s audiences live in a fast-paced, high-tech world with endless distractions. To earn their trust and loyalty, we must give them an experience worth their time and money… something memorable that they carry back with them. If we succeed at that, the bond between theatre and its audience will only grow stronger.