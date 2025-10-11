Desi Boys Steal The Spotlight With Bold Prints And Vibrant Styles This Festive Season

fAWe are living at a time when creativity and fashion are increasingly becoming personal and seminal. Thanks to subjective style prompts on AI-generated platforms that help users replicate the retro era or emerge as the spitting image of their favourite role model or glassy-glam screen idols.

Fashion as the male lead

Reigning superstars Ranvir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra and of course, the awesome threesome of the Khandom — Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan — have never failed to impress the style hunters and fashion falcons with their iconic choices that reflect an eclectic range. Interestingly, each hero is unique in his own frame and many have even created a cult status so far with their style files on and off the silver screen.

Not only our fashion divas but our cool dudes are also gearing up to upgrade their sartorial lines with a visual language that has impactful power.

3D prints, textures with a smudged effect, graphic designs, tees with brazen quotes, kitschy motifs, fusion fundas, animal prints, anime characters, comic strips, swirls of oceanic hues, sketched landscapes brushed with earthy palette strokes or water worlds drenched in aquatic tints, fab electronic gadget prints, old stuff recycled or upcycled into new avatars with an amusing spin, sporty fits, upscaled athleisure into high-fashion garbs are visibly glutting the inventory at fashion stores to woo the mall-and-mart rats to grab their pick.

Evolution

True that men have come a long way in the fashion alley from muted shades, subdued prints, understated motifs to vibrant colours, bright patterns and jazzy styles. Their arc shows it prominently as it etches out their transformation over the years.

Ace fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla validates that “men have sprinted several yards on the fashion treadmill and their progress bears testimony to that.”

“Today, frankly speaking, nobody is willing to get clad in boring clothes. Not on your life! All are enjoying being adventurous and are gladly experimenting with daring options on the shelves. Honestly, there’s a lot more to offer today than what it looked like eons back. If you could rewind the clock, you might witness it first-hand,” blurts out the veteran designer.

Echoing similar sentiments, talented fashion designer Anjali Phougat asserts: “Absolutely! Men’s fashion sense has matured tremendously, breaking stereotypes and departing from safe, subtle tones. Today, men are embracing fashion as a form of self-expression, just as women always have.”

This palpable shift towards vivid prints, pops of hues and untried silhouettes fuels their confidence and individuality in styling. “Fashion is no longer fettered by gender norms. It’s about celebrating one’s characteristic traits,” she avers.

Reputed fashion designer and menswear specialist Medhavini Khaitan Agarwala agrees that it’s much easier now to design for men today as compared to what the scenario was roughly two decades ago. “They are more open to ideas, shades and silhouettes,” she infers.

Print parade

Agarwala votes for plaids, maritime influences, highlighted stripes, doodles and catchy one-liners on tees. “The recent display of the spring summer 2026 runaway collection unveiled such features that are quite a rage and fashion influencers seem to be so fond of,” she reasons.

A mosaic of patterns and prints is up for grabs in the menswear domain. Checks, florals, abstract themes and geometric designs are all in vogue.

“These prints are significant because they bring in a breath of freshness and versatility to menswear. Patterns add dimension to clothes, helping men transition from formal to festive and from delicate elegance to snazzy loudness with minor alterations in design,” comments Phougat.

Colourful splash

Specific colours from the shade card are dominating the men’s wardrobes. Colours are always a joy forever. Black and rich jewel tones like emerald green, royal blue, burgundy and deep purple paint an admirable picture.

Besides, earthy dyes like terracotta, beige, olive and mustard are making waves. Metallic accents, especially gold and silver detailing, unleash festive radiance. Plus, pigments like browns, wines, lilacs, lavender and grey match the seasonal palette.

“If black plays the protagonist as an all-powerful colour, then tinges of off whites, beiges and creams don’t trail far behind either as its subordinates. They too vie for a vital spot on the colour spectrum. Men are eagerly dabbling in lot more hues today. You may sight a rainbow in the Gen Z and millennials’ closets,” Khosla concedes candidly.

Dressing up desi boys

Given that this is the festive season of the year, designers suggest a variety of traditional Indian apparel for our desi dandies. After all, festivity gives one an excuse to deck up and don resplendent colours. Starting with Ganpati Utsav, the festive months ahead are lined up with Navaratri, Diwali, Bhai Dooj, et al.

A sneak peek of the gents’ cupboard shows hidden gems in ethnic wear. “Well, I’m working generously on bandhgalas and monotone attire. Wide pants are an in-thing as well,” Agarwala shares the deets.

Furthermore, Nehru jackets, asymmetric kurtas, Indo-western sherwanis and draped silhouettes are topping the charts. Layering as in pairing a kurta with a structured jacket or styling dhotis with modern cuts are particularly in demand for men looking to balance tradition with contemporary concepts.

Medium of expression

The fabric is like a canvas for every designer to delineate their lookbook storyboards. Silk, raw silk, velvet, brocade and jacquard remain eternal festive favorites. Lighter options like linen-silk blends, cotton-silk and organza are also trending to promote comfort with élan. Additionally, textures laced with opulence and coupled with modern tailoring techniques are underscoring mens’ clothes profile for the current festive calendar.