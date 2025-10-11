Are Fake Weddings The Ultimate Way To Participate In A Shaadi Without The Stress?

India’s Gen Z and millennial crowds are now saying “I do” to a whole new kind of celebration. Call it whimsical, imaginative, quirky or zany – but mock wedding seems to be having its moment, to the delight of Gen Z, urban millennials and NRIs. These are ticketed events in venues like restaurants, or hotel banquet halls where all come dressed up for a shaadi or sangeet and just have a good time. The paramount element here are the missing bride and groom and rituals.

Concept-creator

Internet reveals Ayaan Vaid of Jumma Ki Raat, an event company operating from Delhi, as the brain behind initiating the ‘fake’ or mock’ wedding concept. Ayaan came up with the idea of hosting a Fake Sangeet. They curated the event and people went crazy. “It got mentioned in media and many event planners picked up the idea and now there are fake sangeet/weddings in several cities,” observes Vishwas.

Where and how

This ‘Fake Indian Wedding’ phenomenon has taken over Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Nasik, Pune and other cities. The evening, Jugnu ki Sangeet in Goa, conceptualized by Founders of Jugnu restaurant, Sandeepraj and Vicky, was a riot of music, colour, and nostalgia. Sandeepraj recounts, “The guests relived a cinematic evening where music met madness, and nostalgia met new-age culture.” For Mehraj Khan, the night was about expression and community. He shares, “It was wild, and emotional all at once. I met people from different cities, and for a few hours, we were all part of the same story, without any social scrutiny.”

Why it resonates

Fake weddings are tapping into something deeper than just viral reels. As weddings become more performative (and expensive), these mock celebrations offer the same thrill at a fraction of the cost and none of the pressure. No bouquets, gifts or mandatory fake smiles here. The guests have already paid the price by way of ticket, mingle with strangers and leave.

26-year-old Jacinta Crasto, an attendee adds, “We are so used to seeing weddings as family duties. This was the first time I experienced that energy purely for fun — no pressure, no drama, just joy.”

Devoid of societal analysis

According to young Ashish Mittal, who attended the recently held ‘Fake Sangeet —When English Ma’m Met PT Sir’ by Dadar Social, his generation doesn’t mind spending on these cherished, traditional experiences. “We enjoyed the antakshari, lip-sync battles and games.”

The idea reflects how today’s youth approach culture and community — through fun, immersive, and Instagram-worthy experiences, reimagined as free-spirited, inclusive social events rather than family obligations.

“There is no gender bias. We went as a lesbian couple, danced in gay abandon to DJ’s Bollywood mashups, ate, got drunk and loved it. No societal dictates. The event was reasonably priced at Rs.799,” reveal Aamiya and Bhavana about the fake sangeet at Butterfly High in Andheri.

Attractions for NRIs

This is also a major draw among NRIs and foreigners who love to witness and be a part of Indian weddings.

Ravi Sethi, an NRI millennial from Canada, who attended a Big fat fake Indian wedding at JW Marriott, Bengaluru, with his foreign friends, says, “My international friends adored the baraat-style welcome, choreographed sangeet, make-believe varmaala. With around 2000 people, priced at Rs.4000 for men, it was a smash hit.”

31-year-old Reena Dasgupta, an influencer from the Middle-East reveals, “Despite it being a faux wedding, the emotions my friends and I experienced were genuine. We felt the amity and camaraderie, the way we connected with fellow guests intensified the soul of the celebration.”

Online bookings

Entry to these faux weddings is through online platforms like BookMyShow or District. The pricing is anywhere between Rs.799 and Rs.4000 depending upon the venue and the events. It could be only Sangeet, or a two-day event.