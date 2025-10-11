Rapper And Musician Panther Speaks On His Latest Offering, Manwa, And More

The name Panther is now reaching for the stars in the world of Indian music as a rapper, lyricist and music composer. This boy from Uttar Pradesh, whose real name is Anubhav Shukla, gained fame with MTV Hustle 2.0. As a rapper, he has a distinct and diverse style, sending social messages from his life.

Panther released his song Manwa in June. It is wooing listeners with a catchy tune and heart-touching lyrics. He speaks to The Free Press Journal about Manwa, his journey into music and more.

Manwa is a peppy track to listen to. What is interesting or different in your words?

Manwa is one of its kind because it's the headliner of a sub-genre I'm trying to create called Awadhi Pop—the Awadh version of pop music. It blends the vibrant and playful flavour of Awadhi culture into both the lyrics and the melodies. I think that alone sets it apart from the crowd, along with its catchy drops and soothing playback vibe.

What was the process of coming up with Manwa, from its thought process to composing?

Manwa has been quite a journey. I made this song two or three years ago on a completely different beat. It was just sitting on my hard drive, and I kept going back to it. Every time I listened, I felt like it needed to be more energetic. So, I increased the BPM, changed the music, and added a drop—that’s when it finally started sounding like what you hear today. Later, I brought in Outsky to add guitars and help polish the track with co-production touches. That’s how Manwa came to life.

The reaction must have been positive. What have you heard from the listeners?

Honestly, I've never seen anyone not pleasantly surprised when I play them the track. That positive reaction pushed me and my team to create a beautiful music video for Manwa. We felt it deserved more than just an audio release because so many people genuinely loved it.

You began your journey into music with rapping. What made you take it up?

It was the urge to tell my story, the hunger to not die on average, and the realisation that there was a need for a fresher voice—something new and authentic. That’s what pulled me into music.

How tough was it to make your mark in your state, later Pan India and then globally, considering you come from UP, which is not known for rap music?

It all happened gradually. I kept proving my presence and solidifying my place in the music scene step by step. Being consistent and loyal to my art made people stand by me, as fans, as my Cheetahs—and eventually, that helped me carve my own space. I call it creating my jungle.

You are a lyricist and composer. Did you become one because you can create something from your talent, or for any other reason?

The roots made me do it. India is the homeland of melodies, and I grew up listening to so many. As they say, you become what you see—in my case, I create what I’ve heard all my life. It was natural for me to pick up the pen and the mic.

How do you see the independent music scene in India? Is indie music a rising scene?

I see it not just rising—it's already risen. Artists like Diljit, Aujla, and AP Dhillon are selling out stadiums. In hip-hop, names like Divine, Seedhe Maut, and KR$NA are packing venues across the country. What we're witnessing now is the scene getting bigger. It's no longer underground—it's mainstream.

Who do you look up to in the industry for their work and why?

I look up to anyone who’s hungry and still hustling like there’s no day off. That drive, that hunger—it inspires me more than anything else

Lastly, will you be offering more singles after the release of Manwa, or will you bask a bit in the popularity of the single?

I always believe in moving forward after a release because there’s so much more I want to share with the world. So yes, a lot of beautiful music is lined up—some singles, some EPs, and eventually an album in a year or two. The hustle never stops. Hunger never dies. Always coming for more!