Maria Grazia Chiuri Appointed As Fendi’s New Chief Creative Officer After Nearly A Decade At Dior

Fashion’s creative landscape just witnessed a major shift. Maria Grazia Chiuri, who spent close to ten years redefining femininity and power dressing at Dior, has been named the Chief Creative Officer of Fendi. The announcement was made by the Roman luxury house and confirmed by Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of the LVMH Group, marking a significant return for Chiuri to the brand where her design journey began.

A Homecoming to Fendi

This appointment is more than a new chapter, it’s a homecoming. Before her globally acclaimed tenure at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri began her career at Fendi, working under the guidance of the maison’s legendary founders, the five Fendi sisters. Speaking about her return, Chiuri expressed heartfelt gratitude, “Fendi has always been a forge of talent and a springboard for creativity. The extraordinary vision of the Fendi sisters nurtured generations of designers. I’m deeply honored to return and help write a new chapter in the story of this women-founded house.”

Her debut collection for Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2026–2027 season will be unveiled in Milan next February, marking a highly anticipated moment in fashion.

Bernard Arnault praises Chiuri’s vision

Arnault, who oversees several of the world’s top luxury brands under LVMH, praised Chiuri’s creative influence and her enduring impact on modern fashion.

“Maria Grazia Chiuri is one of the greatest creative talents in fashion today,” Arnault said. “I am delighted she has chosen to return to Fendi and continue her journey within the LVMH family. Her artistic vision will bring renewed energy to the house while honoring its unique heritage.”

A trailblazer at Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri made history in 2017 when she became the first woman to lead Dior since its founding in 1946. From her very first collection, she established herself as a designer with a purpose, blending couture with conscience. Her debut featured “We Should All Be Feminists” T-shirts inspired by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s iconic essay, setting a new tone for the brand and sparking a global conversation about feminism in fashion.

Under her leadership, Dior embraced inclusivity, craftsmanship, and a feminist perspective that resonated with younger audiences. She championed female artisans and brought together tradition and modern storytelling through embroidery, textiles, and runway symbolism.

Fendi’s next chapter

Fendi, a brand synonymous with Roman elegance and innovation, is poised to enter an exciting era with Chiuri at the helm. Known for its artistic collaborations and creative duality, from Karl Lagerfeld’s visionary tenure to Kim Jones’ modern menswear direction, the addition of Chiuri further strengthens its artistic core.