 Amitabh Bachchan Introduces 'Labubu' In His Car: 'Ladies & Gentleman' In His Iconic Voice Leaves Fans Gushing!
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again left fans talking, this time, not with a film announcement but with a quirky Instagram post. The 83-year-old actor shared a short video introducing his new “travel companion,” a Labubu doll hanging from his car’s rear-view mirror.

In his unmistakable baritone, Bachchan introduced the toy saying, “Ladies & Genbtleman, Meet Labubu, now in my car.” He then added warmly, “Hi there Labubu, see you tomorrow.” The short clip quickly went viral, gathering thousands of likes and amused comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of hearing him utter the playful word “Labubu.”

Fans react: From amusement to concern

The comments section of the post turned into a lively mix of admiration, humor, and curiosity. One user wrote, “Never thought I'd hear the word labubu from Amitabh Bachchan.”

Another admirer added, “Sir Aapki Aawaz Mein Magic Hai Labubu Aaye Ya Annabelle Aaye Ya Nun Aaye Sabhi Aapki Respect Karte Hai.”

A third fan couldn’t hide their excitement, writing, “Haha. The Original OG !!
The Voice - the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN.”

However, not all reactions were light-hearted. One follower expressed concern over the doll’s rumored bad luck, commenting, “Mr Bachchan ji, those dolls are not good. Apparently they represent something bad.”

What is “Labubu” and why it’s suddenly everywhere

For those unfamiliar with the trend, Labubu is a collectible toy character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by the brand Pop Mart. Known for its mischievous grin and odd yet endearing features, Labubu has become a global pop-culture phenomenon. It’s part of the “blind box” collectible craze, where buyers don’t know which figure they’ll receive until they open it, making it both fun and addictive for collectors.

Loved Naomi Osaka's Custom Labubus At US Open 2025? Meet The Designer Behind Her Rhinestone-Studded...
In recent months, Labubu dolls have gone viral on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, sparking both fascination and controversy. While many see them as cute, others have associated the toy with bad luck or eerie energy due to its devilish smile and uncanny appearance. However, experts and toy collectors have dismissed these claims as internet myths, pointing out that there’s no scientific or factual basis behind the “cursed doll” narrative.

