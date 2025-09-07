Loved Naomi Osaka's Custom Labubus At US Open 2025? Meet The Designer Behind Her Rhinestone-Studded Collection

Naomi Osaka at US Open 2025 | Image Courtesy: A-Morir on Instagram

While Naomi Osaka's return to the Grand Slam stage at the US Open 2025 had fans cheering for her game, it was her courtside plus-ones, actually, five of them, that truly stole the show. If you've been keeping up with the game even a little bit, you might be aware of the Japanese tennis star's rotating collection of sparkly, custom-made Labubus that she proudly carried to each match.

Inside Naomi Osaka's glittering Labubu collection

Over the course of the tournament, Osaka was spotted holding a different Labubu doll for each appearance, each uniquely designed and absolutely dripping in rhinestones. She started with Billie Jean Bling, a fiery red rhinestone doll honouring Billie Jean King. Next came LaBillieBu, also inspired by King, featuring her iconic red glasses.

Naomi Osaka's Labubus | Image Courtesy: A-Morir on Instagram

Arthur Flashe, dressed in purple, saluted Arthur Ashe. Althea Glitterson, a silver doll, was a heartfelt tribute to Althea Gibson, who broke racial barriers in tennis.

Finally, Andre Swagassi brought flair and attitude, celebrating the bold style of Andre Agassi. Each Labubu matched Osaka's sporty ensemble and carried a deeper personal meaning.

Meet the artist behind the bedazzle: Kerin Rose Gold

And, the one responsible for bringing these rhinestone-studded mini-muses to life is Kerin Rose Gold, 42-year-old artist and founder of the accessories label A-Morir. Known for her elaborate crystal work and star-studded clients, Gold has officially added "Labubu Queen" to her resume.

In a recent New York Post interview, Gold revealed that each Labubu took between 8 to 12 hours to make, about five hours to 3-D print and assemble the doll's 14 pieces, and another three or more hours of meticulous, hand-glued rhinestone application.

Using a wax pencil to apply each crystal one-by-one and a toothpick for the stubborn ones, Gold crafted what she lovingly calls "Lablingblings." As per the outlet's report, similar creations of these Labubus cost $495 on her website.

Gold's path to this glittering moment wasn't accidental. After working in music marketing and for famed costume designer Patricia Field, she launched A-Morir in 2008. Her signature work includes bold, crystal-encrusted designs that have been worn by pop royalty like Katy Perry and Rihanna.

With Osaka's US Open Labubus collection now iconic, it's safe to say Kerin Rose Gold served up a Grand Slam of her own, one rhinestone at a time.