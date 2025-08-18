 Lisa Turns Into A 'Cute' Pink Labubu For BLACKPINK's Concert In London, Send Fans Into Frenzy
On Saturday night in London, during BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour, Lisa stepped out in a Labubu-inspired look that was equal parts playful, couture, and oh-so-Lisa.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Lisa dons a Labubu-inspired look at a recent BLACKPINK's concert |

When it comes to fashion risks, Lalisa Banobal, aka Lisa, never plays it safe – and she did it once again in the cutest yet most iconic way possible. On Saturday night in London, during BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour, the global superstar stepped out in a Labubu-inspired look that was equal parts playful, couture, and oh-so-Lisa.

Check it out below:

Lisa's Labubu-Inspired Ensemble

Styled by designer Brett Alan Nelson, Lisa made headlines in a custom pink fuzzy mini skirt and crop top set, complete with padded shoulders, a corseted bustier, and tall furry boots. The outfit wasn’t just adorable; it was a full Labubu fantasy.

article-image

Adding more drama, the rapper donned a customised Labubu plush pinned to her waist, designed by Marko Monroe. During the start of her performance, she even playfully held a Labubu mask over her face, giving fans yet another moment to obsess over.

Her beauty look was equally dreamy with pink-toned cheeks, shimmering eyes, soft glossy lips, and her signature bangs framing loose, flowing hair.

article-image

Fans react

The internet exploded the moment clips of "Labubu Lisa" hit social media. X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with love and memes, with many calling her "cute".

Calling the moment historic, a user declared, "LABUBU LISA YOU’RE FOR THE HISTORY BOOKS." Another curiously wrote, "lisa’s labubu collection is coming…"

One fan laughed, “LISA GOT THE LABUBU ON HER OUTFIT HELP SHE’S SO UNSERIOUS.” Clearly, BLINKs were not just entertained; they were obsessed.

article-image

Lisa’s obsession with Labubu

This isn’t Lisa’s first time showing love to the quirky doll. Back in July, she was spotted carrying Louis Vuitton’s rainbow “Nano Speedy” bag accessorised with two mini Labubus, proving her soft spot for the collectible. Ever since, her love for the character has only fuelled the doll’s global popularity.

article-image

What exactly is a Labubu?

For those new to the hype, Labubu is a mischievous elf-like character created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, first appearing in his book series ‘The Monsters’. The character became a global sensation after collectible giant Pop Mart turned it into a toy series. What makes them irresistible is the blind-box packaging; buyers never know which version they’ll get until unboxing.

Typically priced between Rs 1,744 and Rs 3,488 ($20–$40), Labubu dolls have become a cult obsession worldwide, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa joining Lisa in flaunting them.

With her pink Labubu look, Lisa once again proved she's more than a K-pop star; she’s a trendsetter. And if Blinks are right, a "Lisa x Labubu" collection might just be the collab fans are waiting for.

