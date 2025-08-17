Dua Lipa Stuns In A Daring Cut-Out Shimmering Dress For Pre-Birthday Party

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 17, 2025
Dua Lipa is ringing in her 30th in true pop-star style with a head-turning look and an early birthday bash alongside her closest friends
Though she officially turns 30 on August 22, the celebrations are already in full swing and fans are clearly obsessed
For the night, Dua slipped into a bejewelled silver, custom-made dress designed by a friend
The shimmering, sequined number came with bold cut-outs on the sides and a thigh-high slit that screamed party-ready glam
The 'Levitating' fame amped it up with a mix of gold and silver accessories featuring dangling earrings, chunky bangles and a few shiny rings
Her makeup was equally stunning with a glowing, dewy base, blushed-toned cheeks, mascara-coated lashes, and nude lips
The singer finished off her pre-birthday party glam with middle-parted open hair, adorning natural waves
