Luxurious Lifestyle Of Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan! Inside His Luxe Cars, Plush Properties & Net Worth of ₹80 Crore

When your father is Bollywood’s King Khan, the spotlight naturally follows you everywhere. But Aryan Khan isn’t relying on his surname alone; he’s steadily building his own identity. From directing an ambitious Netflix project to co-founding a luxury brand, Aryan has created a life with passion, creativity, and business. And yes, his taste in cars and fashion is as luxe as you'd expect.

About Aryan Khan

Born on November 13, 1997, Aryan Khan is the eldest child of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Along with siblings Suhana and AbRam, Aryan grew up in the public eye but was given a grounded upbringing. After schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and Sevenoaks School in London, he pursued cinematic arts and filmmaking at USC (University of Southern California).

Unlike many Bollywood star kids, Aryan chose not to make his debut as an actor. Instead, he spent years learning filmmaking, assisting on film sets, including his father’s movie Zero (2018), and training at the New York Film Academy. Now, he’s ready to make waves with his directorial debut, 'The Bads of Bollywood', a quirky, bold Netflix series inspired by the Hindi film industry.

Check out the first look of 'The Bads of Bollywood' below:

Entrepreneur side

In 2022, Aryan stepped into the luxury business world by co-founding D’YAVOL, a high-end lifestyle label that offers premium clothing and small-batch alcoholic spirits. Soon after, he launched D’YAVOL X, a fashion line that instantly caught attention with its exclusive drops. His venture proved he’s more than just a star kid; he’s also a smart entrepreneur tapping into niche markets.

Net worth & luxurious lifestyle

Aryan's reported net worth stands at Rs 80 crore, built on a mix of business, brand value, and investments. His biggest purchase so far is a lavish Rs 37 crore property in Delhi’s Panchsheel Park, cementing his status as a young investor to watch.

Aryan’s garage is a dream for any car lover. His collection includes an Audi A6, a Mercedes GLS 350D (Rs 70 lakh), a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, and a BMW 730 LD.

On the style front, he has been spotted wearing Balenciaga sneakers worth Rs 47,000 and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona priced at Rs 7.83 lakh, proof that his choices are stylish and luxurious.