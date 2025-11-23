 Nita Ambani Stuns In Ivory Saree, Anant Pays Tribute To Late Dog With Statement Brooch At Amruta Fadnavis' Mumbai Event
The Ambani family made a striking appearance at the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai, where Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant all opted for elegant ivory traditional wear. Nita dazzled in an embroidered saree, while Shloka chose an organza drape and Radhika wore an ivory lehenga. Anant Ambani also drew attention with a special brooch honouring his late dog, Happy.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
Ambani family at Mumbai event | Instagram (@ambani_update)

The Ambani family once again turned heads at a high-profile Mumbai gathering—this time at the Global Peace Honours 2025, hosted by the Divyaj Foundation and Amruta Fadnavis.

Their appearance quickly became the talk of the town, not just for their elegant fashion choices, but also for a heartfelt detail spotted on Anant Ambani’s outfit that left the internet emotional. Here’s a closer look at what each member wore and how they styled their ensembles.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Arriving with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani oozed chic elegance in an ivory saree that felt equal parts classic and modern. The saree featured soft applique textures, fine chikankari-style embroidery, and scalloped edges. Her pallu, richly embellished, swept behind her like a trailing veil, adding drama without overpowering the look.

She paired the drape with a matching blouse detailed with subtle floral threadwork and shimmering sequins, set against a round neckline and modest sleeves. For jewellery, Nita picked pieces from her personal trove with diamond jhumkas, a layered pearl necklace, and stacked kadhas.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani donned a classic bandhgala suit.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Following the ivory theme, Shloka Mehta stepped out in a dreamy organza saree rich with sparkling sequin accents and delicate thread embroidery. Posing alongside Akash Ambani, Shloka kept the look timeless with a traditional drape and a pallu that grazed gracefully along the floor.

Her blouse mirrored the shimmer of the saree, featuring intricate embroidery on a clean, half-sleeved silhouette. Jewellery remained refined with a statement diamond necklace, matching earrings, rings, and kadhas.

Akash perfectly complemented her wife in his ethnic kurta look.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant arrived with Anant Ambani in a beautifully crafted lehenga set featuring a backless embroidered choli, a flowing skirt with gold-tinged detailing, and a matching dupatta lined with understated embellishment.

She accessorised with polki jhumkas, a matching necklace, a maang tikka, and classic kadhas, balancing opulence with subtlety.

Anant Ambani stepped out in a refined navy-blue three-piece sherwani, keeping his signature minimal yet stately look intact. But it was his accessory, a bespoke brooch dedicated to his late dog, Happy, that grabbed eyeballs.

