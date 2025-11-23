 Netra Mantena Marries Vamsi Gadiraju In Million Dollar Udaipur Wedding: Bride Walks Down The Aisle In Regal Red Lehenga
Netra Mantena Marries Vamsi Gadiraju In Million Dollar Udaipur Wedding: Bride Walks Down The Aisle In Regal Red Lehenga

Indian-American heiress Netra Mantena married Vamsi Gadiraju in a lavish daytime ceremony at Udaipur’s Jagmandir Island Palace. A now-viral video shows the bride walking down the aisle in a regal red lehenga, while the groom wore a cream sherwani. The wedding concluded four days of grand festivities attended by businessmen and celebrities, including Donald Trump Jr and top Bollywood performers.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Udaipur has seen its share of extravagant weddings, but the past week has belonged entirely to Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. Their lavish, multi-day celebration has been dominating social media, from star-studded sangeet nights to royal-themed soirées, adding to the frenzy. And now, new viral videos from their marriage ceremonies has sealed this as one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

Indian-American heiress Netra Mantena, daughter of Orlando-based pharma CEO Rama Raju Mantena and Padmaja Mantena, tied the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju this afternoon. The wedding marked the grand finale of four days of luxury celebrations that drew celebrities, business tycoons, and global personalities to Rajasthan’s iconic lake city.

The ceremony reportedly took place at the breathtaking Jagmandir Island Palace, a 17th-century marble palace now known as one of India's most exclusive wedding destinations. For the nuptials, the venue's outdoor space was turned into a dreamy floral paradise with lush blooms, delicate mandap decor, and shimmering accents.

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal
article-image

The moment that took over the internet was Netra's serene walk down the aisle. She embraced classic Indian bridal aesthetics in a deep red lehenga, intricately embroidered and paired with heavy traditional jewellery. She adorned herself with layered necklaces, statement earrings, and a regal matha patti that added to her royal aura.

Standing in contrast yet beautifully complementing her, groom Vamsi Gadiraju chose a cream sherwani with subtle detailing. The couple exchanged varmalas amid a picturesque backdrop, surrounded by family, friends, and a sea of celebrity attendees.

