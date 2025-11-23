'I DID NOT CONSENT TO...': Viral Bandana Girl Upset With 'Consequences' Of AI Images & Videos Of Her

The Viral ‘Bandana Girl’ | X

Priyanga, better known online as the "Bandana Girl," has spoken out after becoming the latest target of AI misuse. The young woman shot to unexpected fame after a two-second auto-rickshaw selfie video went viral, amassing tens of millions of views and turning her into an overnight internet sensation.

But the attention has quickly spiralled into something darker. Following her sudden popularity, users began creating and circulating AI-generated videos and images using her face, many of which show scenarios she never recorded or approved. One widely shared AI clip even depicts her driving an Audi, a video she confirmed was fake.

Bandana Girl reacts

Disturbed by the growing flood of manipulated content, Priyanga took to X to set the record straight. In a strongly worded note, she wrote:

"This is going to be my last tweet for a while. There are a lot of Al generated images and videos of me being circulated that I DID NOT CONSENT TO. It's reached a lot of people I know and it's affected me heavily. Please stop feeding Al applications media of real people. This is actually real life consequences. Please ASK FOR CONSENT before you upload anything onto an AI platform."

Check out her post below:

Priyanga's X account has now been protected with posts only visible to confirmed followers.

About 'Bandana Girl' sensation

Everything started when a two-second selfie video posted by Indian user @w0rdgenerator has unexpectedly taken over X. In the clip, a young woman dressed in a white ethnic outfit, silver jewellery, and a printed bandana looks into the camera while riding in an auto-rickshaw. Shared three weeks ago with the caption “Makeup ate today”, it has crossed 92 million views and is nearing 100 million.

Identified as Priyanga, she has quickly become a viral sensation, inspiring memes and edits. With X’s revenue-sharing programme, many now wonder whether her massive engagement—especially the first 40 million views—could earn her lakhs in payouts.