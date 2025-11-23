 Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleCricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s mehendi ceremony brought together close friends and family as the couple celebrated ahead of their wedding. Smriti stunned in a purple ombré pre-draped saree with gold detailing, while Palash kept it classic in an ivory embroidered kurta and Nehru jacket. A photo shared by Palak Muchhal gave fans a first look at the stylish celebrations.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image

As wedding bells ring for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, the duo has stepped into their celebrations with a beautiful mehendi ceremony that’s already capturing hearts online. A glimpse from the wedding festivities shared by Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, captured the duo dressed in exquisite ensembles.

Take a look:

Smriti Mandhana stuns as bride-to-be in purple attire

For her mehendi, Smriti oozed chic elegance in a stunning ombre saree in rich purple and soft lavender hues. The pre-draped silhouette came with clever ruching at the waist, a fluid hemline touching the floor, and a sculpted pallu that fell in neat pleats. Gold-threaded detailing along the borders added subtle shimmer, while the overall fit hugged her frame elegantly.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Police Bust Flesh Trade Racket At Vashi Hotel; Three Arrested And Two Women Rescued
Navi Mumbai Police Bust Flesh Trade Racket At Vashi Hotel; Three Arrested And Two Women Rescued
Tata Motors Expects Double-Digit Growth In Second Half With Pent-Up Demand Boosting PV Volumes
Tata Motors Expects Double-Digit Growth In Second Half With Pent-Up Demand Boosting PV Volumes
MHT CET 2026 Tentative Dates Out; PCB Exams From April 21
MHT CET 2026 Tentative Dates Out; PCB Exams From April 21
Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue Two Women Forced Into Illegal Prostitution In Vashi; Three Arrested
Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue Two Women Forced Into Illegal Prostitution In Vashi; Three Arrested

She paired it with a matching purple blouse adorned with delicate golden motifs and featured cropped cut and short sleeves pattern. Adding a statement twist, Smriti wore an embroidered drape layered over the blouse, heavily embellished with gold applique that elevated the ensemble’s festive appeal.

Read Also
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To...
article-image

Her accessories were intentionally minimal with a simple maang tikka, her engagement ring, and a classic choker necklace. With her hair pulled back into a textured ponytail and makeup kept soft and fresh, Smriti struck the ideal balance between sporty ease and bridal grace.

Standing beside her, Palash Muchhal opted for a timeless ivory look that perfectly complemented Smriti’s vibrant palette. His silk kurta featured a relaxed silhouette and full sleeves, paired with matching straight-cut pants. To add definition, he wore a cream Nehru jacket embroidered with subtle gold threadwork and finished with a Mandarin collar.

Keeping things modern yet rooted, he styled the outfit with embroidered juttis and a pair of sunglasses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal

Massive Fight Erupts At Rolling Loud India In Kharghar; Internet Reacts With 'Now Say Mumbai Is...

Massive Fight Erupts At Rolling Loud India In Kharghar; Internet Reacts With 'Now Say Mumbai Is...

'Can Taste & Smell Pollution': Indian Man Says 'Leave Delhi' After Breathing Bad Air, Claims Same...

'Can Taste & Smell Pollution': Indian Man Says 'Leave Delhi' After Breathing Bad Air, Claims Same...

Santoor Exponent Satish Vyas Talks About Gunidas Sangeet Sammelan, Mumbai, And More

Santoor Exponent Satish Vyas Talks About Gunidas Sangeet Sammelan, Mumbai, And More

Mumbai-Based Pianist Schubert Vaz On His Lifelong Musical Journey And Surviving 26/11

Mumbai-Based Pianist Schubert Vaz On His Lifelong Musical Journey And Surviving 26/11