Cricketer Smriti Mandhana Wows In Purple Ensemble For Wedding Mehendi Ceremony With Palash Muchhal

As wedding bells ring for Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal, the duo has stepped into their celebrations with a beautiful mehendi ceremony that’s already capturing hearts online. A glimpse from the wedding festivities shared by Palash’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, captured the duo dressed in exquisite ensembles.

Take a look:

Smriti Mandhana stuns as bride-to-be in purple attire

For her mehendi, Smriti oozed chic elegance in a stunning ombre saree in rich purple and soft lavender hues. The pre-draped silhouette came with clever ruching at the waist, a fluid hemline touching the floor, and a sculpted pallu that fell in neat pleats. Gold-threaded detailing along the borders added subtle shimmer, while the overall fit hugged her frame elegantly.

She paired it with a matching purple blouse adorned with delicate golden motifs and featured cropped cut and short sleeves pattern. Adding a statement twist, Smriti wore an embroidered drape layered over the blouse, heavily embellished with gold applique that elevated the ensemble’s festive appeal.

Her accessories were intentionally minimal with a simple maang tikka, her engagement ring, and a classic choker necklace. With her hair pulled back into a textured ponytail and makeup kept soft and fresh, Smriti struck the ideal balance between sporty ease and bridal grace.

Standing beside her, Palash Muchhal opted for a timeless ivory look that perfectly complemented Smriti’s vibrant palette. His silk kurta featured a relaxed silhouette and full sleeves, paired with matching straight-cut pants. To add definition, he wore a cream Nehru jacket embroidered with subtle gold threadwork and finished with a Mandarin collar.

Keeping things modern yet rooted, he styled the outfit with embroidered juttis and a pair of sunglasses.