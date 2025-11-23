 WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To Iconic Bollywood Song; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To Iconic Bollywood Song; Video

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To Iconic Bollywood Song; Video

Smriti Mandhana's wedding is the talk on the internet as she ties the knot to composer Palash Muchhal. Bits from the wedding ceremony are going viral on social media, with the soon to be married couple setting the stage on fire with a stunning dance performance.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
article-image

Smriti Mandhana flexed her dance moves as the festivities continue in her wedding ceremony to music composer Palash Muchhal. The India vice-captain was at her very best during the sangeet ceremony as she set the stage on fire alongside her soon to be husband. The couple were seen grooving on the Bollywood hit song Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga from Salaam-E-Ishq.

Mandhana is known for keeping her emotions in check on the field. The vice-captain is subdued in her celebrations while batting or fielding, but took no half measures as far as her wedding was concerned. Be it her haldi, sangeet, mehendi or a cricket match in between - Smriti has set the internet on storm with her wedding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To...

WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To...

'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20

'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20

IND vs SA ODIs: Shubman Gill RULED OUT, KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for ODI Captaincy, BCCI To Announce...

IND vs SA ODIs: Shubman Gill RULED OUT, KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for ODI Captaincy, BCCI To Announce...

VIDEO: 'Humble' Travis Head Shifts Gears In HILARIOUS Press Conference With Steve Smith After Ashes...

VIDEO: 'Humble' Travis Head Shifts Gears In HILARIOUS Press Conference With Steve Smith After Ashes...

Local Cricket: Mumbai Rout Goa To Enter Quarterfinal With All-win Record

Local Cricket: Mumbai Rout Goa To Enter Quarterfinal With All-win Record