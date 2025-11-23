WATCH: Smriti Mandhana, Palaash Muchhal Take Internet By Storm With Pre-Wedding Dance, Groove To Iconic Bollywood Song; Video

Smriti Mandhana flexed her dance moves as the festivities continue in her wedding ceremony to music composer Palash Muchhal. The India vice-captain was at her very best during the sangeet ceremony as she set the stage on fire alongside her soon to be husband. The couple were seen grooving on the Bollywood hit song Tenu Le Ke Main Jawanga from Salaam-E-Ishq.

Mandhana is known for keeping her emotions in check on the field. The vice-captain is subdued in her celebrations while batting or fielding, but took no half measures as far as her wedding was concerned. Be it her haldi, sangeet, mehendi or a cricket match in between - Smriti has set the internet on storm with her wedding.