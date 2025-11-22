'Makes T20 Look Like..': Babar Azam TROLLED After Test-Like Knock in PAK vs SL T20

Pakistan's Babar Azam bore the brunt of social media criticism again on Saturday. The Men in Green sealed a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka to remain unbeaten in their tri-series at Rawalpindi. Pakistan chased down a meek target of 129 with almost 5 overs to spare thanks to a blinder by Sahibzada Farhan.

And while Farhan made the Sri Lanka bowlers pay, Babar Azam had a night to forget. Batting at No.3, the former captain failed to get his timing right in a scratchy innings. He did clear the fence with a maximum but could only manage 16 off 22 balls. His strike rate of 72 was telling.

Azam's innings came on a day where Travis Head earlier set the record books ablaze with his efforts. Fans were quick to point out while Head looked Test match batting like T20 cricket, Azam did the opposite.

Here's how the netizens reacted

Babar Azam was dropped from the Pakistan T20I team for his lack of runs for the Asia Cup 2025. However, after their loss to India, he was recalled to the set up. In 5 matches this year, Babar has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 103.26.

The 31-year-old is the leading run scorer in the format's history but will have to buckle up some runs to retain his place in the side.