 England Cricketer Will Jacks Gets Engaged To His Girlfriend Ana Brumwell; Couple Shares Dreamy Photos On Instagram
England all-rounder Will Jacks announced his engagement to girlfriend Ana Brumwell by sharing photos on Instagram. The pictures captured the couple celebrating the special moment, with Ana showing off her engagement ring. The post received warm reactions from fans and fellow cricketers, as the joyful images marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives together.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Image: Will Jacks/Instagram

England all-rounder Will Jack has announced his engagement to girlfriend Ana Brumwell, with the couple sharing the happy news on social media. The duo posted a series of pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into their special moment and quickly drawing warm reactions from followers and fellow cricketers alike.

The photos showed Jacks and Brumwell celebrating the milestone together, with Ana proudly displaying her engagement ring. While the couple kept the caption simple, the images spoke volumes, capturing joy, intimacy, and excitement as they begin a new chapter in their lives.

Fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, while several players from the cricketing fraternity also extended their best wishes. Jacks, who has grown into a key figure in England’s white-ball setup and a regular in franchise cricket around the world, received an outpouring of love from supporters delighted to see the star cricketer celebrate off-field happiness.

The engagement marks a personal milestone for the 27-year-old cricketer, who continues to balance his rising international career with life away from the pitch. As the couple celebrates their engagement, fans will be eager to see what lies ahead for Will Jacks and Ana Brumwell, both personally and professionally.

