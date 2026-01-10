 WPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Climb On Top; Harmanpreet Leads Run-Scoring Charts, Amelia Kerr & Nicola Carey Share Top Bowling Spot
Mumbai bounced back strongly against Delhi Capitals to register their first win of the season, putting them ahead of Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have two points each but trail on net run rate.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Mumbai Indians Climb On Top Of Points Table In WPL 2026 | X

Navi Mumbai, January 10: After the first three matches of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, Mumbai Indians have climbed to the top of the points table with two points from two matches and a healthy net run rate of +1.175.

Mumbai bounced back strongly against Delhi Capitals to register their first win of the season, putting them ahead of Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have two points each but trail on net run rate. UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals are yet to open their accounts and sit in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

In the batting charts, Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur has emerged as the leading run-scorer so far. Harmanpreet has scored 94 runs in two innings, including a fluent half-century and leads the table ahead of Phoebe Litchfield (78) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (74). Her high strike-rate and consistency have given MI a strong base at the start of the season. She was also awarded the Player Of The Match award against Delhi Capitals today.

On the bowling front, Amelia Kerr and Nicola Carey are currently tied as the leading wicket-takers of WPL 2026. Both have taken five wickets from two matches each.

Kerr has been economical through the middle overs, while Carey has struck early in the powerplay and removed key batters, including three top-order Delhi wickets in the last match. Nadine de Klerk sits close behind with 4 wickets from one match, keeping the race for the Purple Cap wide open.

With the league still at an early stage, the battle for the top positions, both in team standings and individual awards, is shaping up nicely as WPL 2026 heads into the weekend fixtures.

