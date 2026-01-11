Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant In Pain After Getting Hit During Practice, Later Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand Due To Injury

Viral Video Shows Rishabh Pant In Pain During Practice, Later Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand Due To Injury | X

Mumbai, January 10: A video from Team India's practice session from Vadodara went viral on social media on Saturday in which it can be seen that Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant suffered injury and grimacing in pain. Rishabh Pant appeared to have been struck with the ball just above the waist while facing throwdowns. He briefly required treatment from the support staff. Later, Rishabh Pant was dropped from the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to the injury.

India suffered a blow as Pant was ruled out of the ODI series, with reports confirming that he had been hit during practice. The timing proved worrying for India, with the first ODI scheduled for Sunday. There are reports that Ishan Kishan will likely be the replacement in the squad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred during Team India's final practice session as the team put finishing touches to their preparations. Former India captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma was also seen offering batting tips to Mohammed Siraj in the nets. Siraj also had a short batting stint in the nets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Indian Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer batted alongside KL Rahul, while Ravindra Jadeja and others also trained during the optional session. The viral video shows Rishabh Pant with his pads on. He can be seen in the video falling to the ground due to the pain he suffered after getting hit during the practice session.

As soon as he fell on the ground due to pain, the other team members and the support staff rushed towards him to provide first-aid and treatment to the injury.

The viral moment came during India’s final training session as the team put finishing touches to their preparations. Former India captain Rohit Sharma was also seen offering batting tips to Mohammed Siraj, who had a short batting stint in the nets. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer batted alongside KL Rahul, while Ravindra Jadeja and others also trained during the optional session.

The ODI series marks the BCA Stadium in Vadodara's debut as a host for men's international cricket. The second ODI will be played in Rajkot on January 14, followed by the third and final match in Indore on January 17.