 Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMajor Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement

Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement

Ishan Kishan is likely to be named as Pant's replacement, giving him an opportunity to return to the ODI setup.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, January 10: In a major setback for Team India, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, just a day before the opening game. According to reports, Pant was hit by a ball during a net session on Saturday afternoon and has not recovered in time to take part in the series.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Pant was expected to play a key role against a strong New Zealand side. With the series starting soon, selectors are now looking at backup options. Ishan Kishan is likely to be named as Pant's replacement, giving him an opportunity to return to the ODI setup.

Read Also
After KKR-Mustafizur Row, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's Bat Manufacturer Drops Bangladesh Players Ahead...
article-image

Further updates on Pant's fitness and recovery timeline are awaited, while India will hope the setback does not affect their plans for the upcoming fixtures.

FPJ Shorts
Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement
Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement
Mumbai Crime: Dadar Police Book 2 Men For Cheating 56-Year-Old Worli Resident Of ₹27.07 Lakh In Titwala Land And House Construction Fraud
Mumbai Crime: Dadar Police Book 2 Men For Cheating 56-Year-Old Worli Resident Of ₹27.07 Lakh In Titwala Land And House Construction Fraud
Punjab: AAP, Opposition Faceoff Flares Up Over Atishi Marlena’s `Remark’ On Sikh Gurus; Video
Punjab: AAP, Opposition Faceoff Flares Up Over Atishi Marlena’s `Remark’ On Sikh Gurus; Video
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 64-Yr-Old Man Accused Of Burning Woman Alive In 1990 Case After 34 Years
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 64-Yr-Old Man Accused Of Burning Woman Alive In 1990 Case After 34 Years
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan...

Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

WPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Climb On Top; Harmanpreet Leads Run-Scoring Charts, Amelia...

WPL 2026 Points Table: Mumbai Indians Climb On Top; Harmanpreet Leads Run-Scoring Charts, Amelia...

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs After Posting 195; Jemimah's DC Crumble On...

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 50 Runs After Posting 195; Jemimah's DC Crumble On...

Macclesfield FC Knock Out Crystal Palace In Greatest-Ever Upset Of Emirates FA Cup History | VIDEO

Macclesfield FC Knock Out Crystal Palace In Greatest-Ever Upset Of Emirates FA Cup History | VIDEO