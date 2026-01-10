Major Setback For Team India As Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against New Zealand; Ishan Kishan Likely Replacement

Rishabh Pant | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai, January 10: In a major setback for Team India, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, just a day before the opening game. According to reports, Pant was hit by a ball during a net session on Saturday afternoon and has not recovered in time to take part in the series.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time, as Pant was expected to play a key role against a strong New Zealand side. With the series starting soon, selectors are now looking at backup options. Ishan Kishan is likely to be named as Pant's replacement, giving him an opportunity to return to the ODI setup.

Further updates on Pant's fitness and recovery timeline are awaited, while India will hope the setback does not affect their plans for the upcoming fixtures.