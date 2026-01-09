After KKR-Mustafizur Row, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant's Bat Manufacturer Drops Bangladesh Players Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Report

Bangladesh players are facing a major financial crunch with bat manufacturers SG pulling out of sponsorship. Sanspareils Greenlands, the Indian company has reportedly cut ties with several stars from the Bangladesh team in the aftermath of the KKR-Mustafizur Rahman controversy. SG is a popular bat sponsor, with Indian stars KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Smriti Mandhana all attached to the brand.

Several Bangladesh players use the SG branding on their bats. Among current stars, Bangladesh T20I captain Litton Kumar Das, Yasir Rabbi, and Mominul Haque are all sponsored by SG. As per Telecom Asia, an official confirmation on the same is expected by the brand shortly.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The SG pullout is a major cause of concern for Bangladesh's cricket ecosystem. It could trigger a domino effect and cause several players to lose out on sponsorship money. Having the national team captain play at the T20 World Cup 2026 next month without a bat sponsor would be a humiliating low for Bangladesh cricket.

And while BCB risks alienation from the BCCI, they have maintained their hard stance of not travelling to India for the World Cup. The Bangladesh cricket board have raised security concerns with ICC, and want to play all their games in Sri Lanka.

Despite controversy, Bangladesh remain keen to play the tournament, it will not come at the expense of dignity said sports adviser Asif Nazrul. Nazrul held a meeting with top BCB officials after ICC reached out to their concerns. Reports suggested that ICC gave BCB and ultimatum, which the board later confirmed was fake.

“Bangladesh qualified for the World Cup through merit. We are a cricket-loving nation and of course we want to play. But not in exchange for national humiliation. Not at the cost of the safety of our players, fans, or journalists. We will not play the World Cup by compromising our country’s dignity," Asif Nazrul told local media reporters on Wednesday.