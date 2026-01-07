 'Won't Compromise Dignity...': Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Visit Controversy
Bangladesh's sports adviser has ensured that while the country remain committed to featuring in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, it will not come at the cost of dignity. The BCB had written to ICC expressing security concerns travelling to India. ICC are open to minor tweaks to the schedule, should Bangladesh agree to continue playing in India.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 07:11 PM IST
article-image
Politics casts a shadow over cricket as India–Bangladesh tensions spill into World Cup hosting concerns | X | ANI

Bangladesh will not be forfeiting the T20 World Cup 2026 as it continues a dialogue with ICC over participation in the event. The BC have expressed security concerns following the escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh. The BCB have requested for all their games to be moved to Sri Lanka, a month before the tournament kicks off.

And while Bangladesh remain keen to play the tournament, it will not come at the expense of dignity said sports adviser Asif Nazrul. Nazrul held a meeting with top BCB officials after ICC reached out to their concerns. Reports suggested that ICC gave BCB and ultimatum, which the board later confirmed was fake.

“Bangladesh qualified for the World Cup through merit. We are a cricket-loving nation and of course we want to play. But not in exchange for national humiliation. Not at the cost of the safety of our players, fans, or journalists. We will not play the World Cup by compromising our country’s dignity," Asif Nazrul told the reporters on Wednesday.

Nazrul's comments come after the BCB were working closely with the ICC to address "security concerns" around the team's participation. While their request for venue change has not been accepted, the two parties remain engaged in dialogue to find an amicable solution.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," BCB statement said.

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions. The Indian Board did not give a clear reason for the decision but it was largely attributed to the deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI's action prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

