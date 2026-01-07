'Won't Compromise Dignity...': Bangladesh Sports Advisor Asif Nazrul Amid ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Visit Controversy

Politics casts a shadow over cricket as India–Bangladesh tensions spill into World Cup hosting concerns | X | ANI

Bangladesh will not be forfeiting the T20 World Cup 2026 as it continues a dialogue with ICC over participation in the event. The BC have expressed security concerns following the escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh. The BCB have requested for all their games to be moved to Sri Lanka, a month before the tournament kicks off.

And while Bangladesh remain keen to play the tournament, it will not come at the expense of dignity said sports adviser Asif Nazrul. Nazrul held a meeting with top BCB officials after ICC reached out to their concerns. Reports suggested that ICC gave BCB and ultimatum, which the board later confirmed was fake.

“Bangladesh qualified for the World Cup through merit. We are a cricket-loving nation and of course we want to play. But not in exchange for national humiliation. Not at the cost of the safety of our players, fans, or journalists. We will not play the World Cup by compromising our country’s dignity," Asif Nazrul told the reporters on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nazrul's comments come after the BCB were working closely with the ICC to address "security concerns" around the team's participation. While their request for venue change has not been accepted, the two parties remain engaged in dialogue to find an amicable solution.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," BCB statement said.

Read Also Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions. The Indian Board did not give a clear reason for the decision but it was largely attributed to the deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI's action prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.