Mustafizur Rahman Signs Up For PSL 2026 Draft After KKR Releases Bangladeshi Pacer From IPL 2026

Mustafizur Rahman has turned his eye to Pakistan following his unceremonious sacking from IPL 2026. The Bangladesh fast bowler was released by KKR after BCCI's directive as political tensions soar between the two countries. Rahman who will lose out on a whopping ₹9.2 crore paycheck, has now signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Draft.

"Batters better shake carefully… its going to Fizz in the #NewEra. Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!" PSL made the announcement on social media.

Rahman's registration comes on the back of his exit from IPL 2026. He was bought for a whopping ₹9.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 auction. KKR won the fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals also among interested parties.

However, Mustafizur's stint was short lived. Following the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, BCCI and KKR faced severe backlash for the inclusion of the left-arm pacer. As a result, the board asked KKR to release the player, allowing them a suitable replacement.

Rahman is one of the finest exports of death bowling in T20 cricket. He has over 400 T20 wickets, having played in a variety of leagues around the globe. It will be his first stint in the PSL since 2017/18, when he played 5 games for the Lahore Qalandars.

Mustafizur joins a high profile list of talents who have given up on IPL and focused on getting contracts in the PSL. While in Fizz's case he earned one before being sacked by KKR. Other IPL stars in the PSL 2026 could include Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis. Glenn Maxwell is also rumoured to sign up.