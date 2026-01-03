KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace Bangladesh Pacer For IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders were embroiled in controversy resulting them in releasing fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer was bought for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction by the 3-time champions. However, amid growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, BCCI called for the franchise to release the pacer amid backlash.

Mustafizur is known for his ability to bowl at the death and is an experienced T20 star. With 400 wickets in the format, Rahman would have formed a key part of KKR's arsenal. Now, the three-time champions will have to scramble for options in the free agent market to fill up the gaping hole. The BCCI have allowed KKR a replacement and the franchise are not restricted to only picking a fast bowler.

Jhye Richardson offers raw pace and proven IPL pedigree. The Australian quick has previously played for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, showing his ability to strike early with the new ball and hit the deck hard. When fully fit, Richardson brings wicket-taking threat in the powerplay and can operate at the death. Jhye has struggled with injuries but has returned to full fitness, playing in the ongoing Ashes series.

Gerald Coetzee is another strong contender. The South African fast bowler impressed during IPL 2024 with Mumbai Indians, combining aggression with deceptive pace. Coetzee’s high-energy approach and knack for breakthroughs in the middle overs make him a natural fit for KKR’s attacking style.

Alzarri Joseph brings express pace and international experience. The West Indies speedster has featured for multiple IPL franchises and is known for his ability to extract bounce and hurry batters on Indian surfaces. His experience in pressure situations could be valuable in close contests.

Fazalhaq Farooqi provides a left-arm alternative similar to Mustafizur. The Afghan pacer has built a reputation as a powerplay specialist, swinging the ball early and maintaining discipline. His success across T20 leagues makes him a reliable option, particularly on slower pitches.

Will O’Rourke, the emerging New Zealand quick, represents a long-term investment. Tall, skiddy and capable of generating steep bounce, O’Rourke has impressed in international cricket and could add a different dimension to KKR’s bowling unit.