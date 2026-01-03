 KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace Bangladesh Pacer For IPL 2026?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace Bangladesh Pacer For IPL 2026?

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace Bangladesh Pacer For IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders are once again in the market for a fast bowler after releasing Mustafizur Rahman ahead of the IPL 2026 season. KKR bought the Bangladesh pacer for a whopping ₹9.20 crore only BCCI to order a release amid the tense Indo-Bangla climate. Head coach Abhishek Nayar will now have to find a suitable replacement with several options to choose from.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:07 PM IST
article-image

Kolkata Knight Riders were embroiled in controversy resulting them in releasing fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman. The Bangladesh left-arm pacer was bought for ₹9.20 crore in the IPL 2026 Auction by the 3-time champions. However, amid growing tensions between India and Bangladesh, BCCI called for the franchise to release the pacer amid backlash.

Mustafizur is known for his ability to bowl at the death and is an experienced T20 star. With 400 wickets in the format, Rahman would have formed a key part of KKR's arsenal. Now, the three-time champions will have to scramble for options in the free agent market to fill up the gaping hole. The BCCI have allowed KKR a replacement and the franchise are not restricted to only picking a fast bowler.

Jhye Richardson offers raw pace and proven IPL pedigree. The Australian quick has previously played for Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, showing his ability to strike early with the new ball and hit the deck hard. When fully fit, Richardson brings wicket-taking threat in the powerplay and can operate at the death. Jhye has struggled with injuries but has returned to full fitness, playing in the ongoing Ashes series.

Gerald Coetzee is another strong contender. The South African fast bowler impressed during IPL 2024 with Mumbai Indians, combining aggression with deceptive pace. Coetzee’s high-energy approach and knack for breakthroughs in the middle overs make him a natural fit for KKR’s attacking style.

FPJ Shorts
KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace Bangladesh Pacer For IPL 2026?
KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace Bangladesh Pacer For IPL 2026?
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Targets BJP Over Pune’s Development Failures, Seeks Mandate For NCP Ahead Of January 15 Civic Polls
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Targets BJP Over Pune’s Development Failures, Seeks Mandate For NCP Ahead Of January 15 Civic Polls
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 3: Armaan Focuses On Case As Abhira Manages The Household
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 3: Armaan Focuses On Case As Abhira Manages The Household
Author Pradeep Kokare Alleges He Was Barred From Marathi Sahitya Sammelan For Wearing Black Shirt During CM’s Visit
Author Pradeep Kokare Alleges He Was Barred From Marathi Sahitya Sammelan For Wearing Black Shirt During CM’s Visit

Alzarri Joseph brings express pace and international experience. The West Indies speedster has featured for multiple IPL franchises and is known for his ability to extract bounce and hurry batters on Indian surfaces. His experience in pressure situations could be valuable in close contests.

Read Also
After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod
article-image

Fazalhaq Farooqi provides a left-arm alternative similar to Mustafizur. The Afghan pacer has built a reputation as a powerplay specialist, swinging the ball early and maintaining discipline. His success across T20 leagues makes him a reliable option, particularly on slower pitches.

Will O’Rourke, the emerging New Zealand quick, represents a long-term investment. Tall, skiddy and capable of generating steep bounce, O’Rourke has impressed in international cricket and could add a different dimension to KKR’s bowling unit.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace...

KKR-Mustafizur Rahman Controversy: Which Bowlers Can Shah Rukh Khan's Team Target To Replace...

AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea

AIFF Hold Emergency Meeting, To Announce ISL 2025/26 Schedule Next Week After Players Make FIFA Plea

'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI...

'Mind Boggling..': Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin React After Ruturaj Gaikwad DROPPED For IND Vs NZ ODI...

After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod

After KKR-Mustafizur Controversy, IND Vs BAN Series In Doubt, BCCI Leave Decision To Government Nod

BJP Leader Sangeet Som Welcomes BCCI Decision To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman...

BJP Leader Sangeet Som Welcomes BCCI Decision To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman...