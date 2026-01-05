 No Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy, India Star Opts Out Of Railways Clash Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Virat Kohli has pulled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways at the last minute. Kohli was set to play a third game in the tournament on January 6, but Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that the star India batter was 'not available'. Kohli will now return to action in the IND vs NZ ODI series starting on January 11.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
Virat Kohli will not be in action on January 6 in Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy clash against Railways in Alur. Kohli had featured in two games earlier in the tournament as per BCCI's diktat. The 37-year-old had signed up for an additional game ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series, but decided to opt out at the last minute.

Kohli's withdrawal was confirmed ahead of the game by Delhi head coach Sarandeep Singh.

"No, he is not available," Singh confirmed to Hindustan Times.

Kohli continued his fine run of form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. After a player of the series performance in the IND vs SA series, the 37-year-old stroked a fine 131 against Andhra Pradesh. He followed it up with a 77 in another Delhi win before leaving the Delhi camp.

Earlier, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley had confirmed that Virat had expressed interest in featuring in another VHT match for his state side. The BCCI had mandated a minimum of 2 games for all contracted players ahead of the IND vs NZ series.

Virat will next be in action during the IND vs NZ ODI series. The 37-year-old has been named in the 15-man squad for the 3-match series, with games in Baroda, Raipur and Rajkot. Kohli will be keen to continue his red-hot form, having scored 50 or more in his last 6 innings in the format.

