Who Is Darren Fletcher? Manchester United's Interim Head Coach Replacing Ruben Amorim After His Exit

Darren Fletcher | X

Manchester, January 5: Manchester United on Monday appointed Darren Fletcher as replacement to its sacked Head Coach Ruben Amorim. Manchester United took the decision after the club slipped to sixth position in the Premier League after 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday. The club announced that the major decision was taken to provide a chance to finish the league at the best position as it can.

Who Is Darren Fletcher?

The club made the announcement that Darren Fletcher will take Ruben Amorim's charge during the match against Burnley on Wednesday. However, it has not made it clear that who will be the next Head Coach of the team.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Darren Fletcher is a Scottish football coach and former professional player. He is currently serving as the interim manager and also under-18s coach at Manchester United itself. He has been associated with the club for a long time.

He is mainly known as a central midfielder who began his career as a right winger who was also capable of filing in the shoes of a defender whenever the situation called for.

Darren Fletcher's Twin Sons

Darren Fletcher's twin sons, Jack and Tyler, both play for Manchester United and were on the bench during the match against Leeds on Sunday. They have also come through the Manchester United academy and are promising young footballers. Jack has played for England U18 and Tyler has player for Scotland youth team.

Fletcher's Birth And Career

Darren Fletcher was born on February 1, 1984 and spent his career mostly playing for Manchester United. The club has complete trust in Fletcher as he has won 13 major trophies for the club, including five Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

Read Also Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Fletcher Fletcher came from Manchester United's Youth Academy and spent around 20 years with the club. He made his first international debut for Scotland in the year 2003 and score his first international goal only in his second appearance for the country.