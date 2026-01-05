 Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsDarren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Manchester United said that the decision would provide the club with best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. They also thanked Ruben for his contribution to the club and also wished him well for the future.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Darren Fletcher And Ruben Amorim | X

Manchester United, January 5: Manchester United on Monday announced that Ruben Amorim has parted ways from the club after Premier League debacle this season. The club sacked Ruben Amorim and announced that Darren Fletcher will take his place as interim head coach of the team. The announcement was made after Manchester United slipped to sixth position after 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday.

In an official statement, Manchester United said that the decision would provide the club with best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. They also thanked Ruben for his contribution to the club and also wished him well for the future.

Manchester United's official statement:

Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Extends Fall For 4th Straight Session; Ends 8 Paise Lower At 90.28 Against US Dollar
Rupee Extends Fall For 4th Straight Session; Ends 8 Paise Lower At 90.28 Against US Dollar
Who Is Darren Fletcher? Manchester United's Interim Head Coach Replacing Ruben Amorim After His Exit
Who Is Darren Fletcher? Manchester United's Interim Head Coach Replacing Ruben Amorim After His Exit
At Least 40 Killed In US Strikes On Venezuela's Caracas: Reports
At Least 40 Killed In US Strikes On Venezuela's Caracas: Reports
Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List
Dashavatar Becomes First Marathi Film To Enter The Oscar Contention List

 With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

Who Is Darren Fletcher?

Darren Fletcher is a Scottish football coach and former professional player who is currently serving as interim manager and under-18s coach at Manchester United.

Read Also
Manchester United Sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim After Premier League Setback, Release Statement
article-image

Born on February 1, 1984, Fletcher spent most of his playing career at United, where he won 13 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Known mainly as a central midfielder, he began his career as a right winger and also filled in as a defender when needed, earning praise for his versatility and leadership on the pitch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Darren Fletcher? Manchester United's Interim Head Coach Replacing Ruben Amorim After His Exit

Who Is Darren Fletcher? Manchester United's Interim Head Coach Replacing Ruben Amorim After His Exit

'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During...

'Shut The F*** Up': Tempers Flare As Ben Stokes & Marnus Labuschagne Get Into Heated Exchange During...

Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Manchester United Sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim After Premier League Setback, Release Statement

Manchester United Sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim After Premier League Setback, Release Statement

Shreyas Iyer Set To Lead Mumbai For Remainder Of Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shreyas Iyer Set To Lead Mumbai For Remainder Of Vijay Hazare Trophy