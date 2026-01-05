Darren Fletcher To Take Charge As Manchester United Interim Head Coach After Ruben Amorim's Exit

Darren Fletcher And Ruben Amorim | X

Manchester United, January 5: Manchester United on Monday announced that Ruben Amorim has parted ways from the club after Premier League debacle this season. The club sacked Ruben Amorim and announced that Darren Fletcher will take his place as interim head coach of the team. The announcement was made after Manchester United slipped to sixth position after 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday.

In an official statement, Manchester United said that the decision would provide the club with best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. They also thanked Ruben for his contribution to the club and also wished him well for the future.

Manchester United's official statement:

Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.

Who Is Darren Fletcher?

Darren Fletcher is a Scottish football coach and former professional player who is currently serving as interim manager and under-18s coach at Manchester United.

Born on February 1, 1984, Fletcher spent most of his playing career at United, where he won 13 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Known mainly as a central midfielder, he began his career as a right winger and also filled in as a defender when needed, earning praise for his versatility and leadership on the pitch.