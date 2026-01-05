 Manchester United Sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim After Premier League Setback, Release Statement
Manchester United Sack Head Coach Ruben Amorim After Premier League Setback, Release Statement

Manchester United released its statement in connection with the development and said, "Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May."

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
Ruben Amorim | Image: X

Manchester, January 5: In a major development, Manchester United has reportedly parted ways with head coach Ruben Amorim after the team's 1-1 draw against Leeds on Sunday. The result left the Old Trafford side in sixth place in the Premier League. The incident increased the pressure on the club's management to take tough decisions ahead.

It further stated, "With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish."

"The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday," said the club.

Amorim took charge of United 14 months ago, marking his first coaching role in English football. However, his time at the club failed to deliver the desired results.

Across all competitions, the Portuguese manager averaged just 1.43 points per game, recording 25 wins, 15 draws and 23 losses in a total of 63 matches. The club’s inconsistent form under his leadership is believed to have played a key role in the decision.

