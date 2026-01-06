 'Bollywood Cameo Loading': Fans REACT After Rohit Sharma Spotted Talking To Shah Rukh Khan At Reliance Foundation Event In Mumbai | VIDEO
Mumbai, January 6: Former Team India captain and opener batsman Rohit Sharma was spotted having a deep conversation with Bollywood superstar and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during an event in Mumbai. The video of both the stars is doing rounds on social media and the fans are speculating that they both might be discussing a biopic on Rohit Sharma. However, there is no clarity over the topic of discussion and they both have not come forward to clear the air about the chat.

The viral video is from the Reliance Foundation United In Triumph event which was organised by Nita Ambani on Monday. The event was organised to honour the three World Cup winning cricket teams, where Nita Ambani praised the ICC Men's T20I World Cup 2024 winners, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 winners and the Indian Blind Women's Cricket team.

The video emerged on social media and the video shows that the Badshah of Bollywood and the Hitman of cricket are engaged in a chat. The internet users are coming up with hilarious speculations about the chat on social media.

One of the users said, "Rohit is talking wih sarukh khan how i get into the Bollywood as a Next star." Another said, "Rohit Sharma - Umpire ko itne paise dekar khareed lete h."

A user also said, "Strategy meeting or next Bollywood cameo loading Hitman explaining pull shots, SRK explaining dramatic pauses. Iconic stuff."

The video was also shared by Mumbai Indians on its official Instagram account with the caption, "Baadshah of Bollywood and the Hitman at the #UnitedInTriumph event!"

