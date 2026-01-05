VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners

Rohit Sharma was in attendance at the Reliance Foundation event on Monday. The former India captain posed alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh for the photographers on his arrival at the event. He later also welcomed fielding coach T Dilip for pictures.

Rohit initially posed for pictures with his wife but hanged around to accompany T Dilip who appeared shy at first. Sharma's gesture won hearts on the internet, earning him praise from all corners.

Rohit was dressed at his elegant best, wearing shiny grey suit over a black t-shirt. Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachcha, Ravichandran Ashwin were among other celebrities at the event.

The Reliance event honours three world cup winning teams in a single evening. Rohit was the captain when India won the men's T20 World Cup in 2024. Harmanpreet's side won the Women's World Cup in 2025 followed by the Blind Women's team lifting the T20 World Cup.The Mumbai Indians Women's team including Harmanpreet Kaur and several international stars were also present.

Rohit meanwhile was seen in practice in Mumbai earlier on Monday. The 38-year-old played two games for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The former India captain had contrasting returns, scoring 155 off just 94 balls before following it up with a duck.

He will return to action in the IND vs NZ ODI series later this month. India play 3 ODIs starting on January 11, with games in Baroda, Rajkot and Indore.