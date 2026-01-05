 VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners

Former India captain Rohit Sharma was in attendance with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and India fielding coach T Dilip at the Reliance Foundation Event on Monday. The event honoured India's World Cup winning teams, with success in the t20 World Cup in 2024, the Women's World Cup in 2025 and the Blind World Cup. Rohit led India to success in 2024 before retiring from the format.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
article-image

Rohit Sharma was in attendance at the Reliance Foundation event on Monday. The former India captain posed alongside wife Ritika Sajdeh for the photographers on his arrival at the event. He later also welcomed fielding coach T Dilip for pictures.

Rohit initially posed for pictures with his wife but hanged around to accompany T Dilip who appeared shy at first. Sharma's gesture won hearts on the internet, earning him praise from all corners.

Rohit was dressed at his elegant best, wearing shiny grey suit over a black t-shirt. Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachcha, Ravichandran Ashwin were among other celebrities at the event.

The Reliance event honours three world cup winning teams in a single evening. Rohit was the captain when India won the men's T20 World Cup in 2024. Harmanpreet's side won the Women's World Cup in 2025 followed by the Blind Women's team lifting the T20 World Cup.The Mumbai Indians Women's team including Harmanpreet Kaur and several international stars were also present.

FPJ Shorts
Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire
Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In Cheshire
'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development Work': BJP Leader Arunseth Bhagat
'Mahayuti Will Secure Decisive Victory In Panvel Municipal Corporation Polls On Back Of Development Work': BJP Leader Arunseth Bhagat
Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football
Pakistan’s Claimed 3.7 Per Cent Q1 FY26 Growth An Accounting Illusion Driven By Subsidies And Statistical Tweaks: Report
Pakistan’s Claimed 3.7 Per Cent Q1 FY26 Growth An Accounting Illusion Driven By Subsidies And Statistical Tweaks: Report
Read Also
Rohit Sharma's Angry Reaction To Overzealous Fans Sparks Online Buzz; Video Goes Viral
article-image

Rohit meanwhile was seen in practice in Mumbai earlier on Monday. The 38-year-old played two games for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The former India captain had contrasting returns, scoring 155 off just 94 balls before following it up with a duck.

He will return to action in the IND vs NZ ODI series later this month. India play 3 ODIs starting on January 11, with games in Baroda, Rajkot and Indore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In...

Ruben Amorim Spotted For 1st Time After Manchester United Exit, Appears Calm With Wife Maria In...

Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA...

Fazlani Academy, CNS, Christ Church & Thakur Public Shine On Busy Day At Dream Sports MSSA...

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Welcome Captain Meg Lanning With Heartwarming Surprise From Young Fans

WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Welcome Captain Meg Lanning With Heartwarming Surprise From Young Fans

Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years

Neeraj Chopra Parts Ways With JSW Sports After 10 Years

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners

VIDEO: Rohit Sharma, Wife Ritika Spotted At Reliance Foundation Event To Honour World Cup Winners