 IND Vs NZ ODI: Shreyas Iyer Aces Fitness Test On Comeback, Mumbai Captain Slams 82 In Vijay Hazare Trophy
India's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer returned to competitive cricket in fine style. Captaining Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Shreyas stroked a fine 82 in his first match in over 2 months. The 30-year-old was named in the IND vs NZ ODI squad subject to fitness and seems to have put his injury troubles behind him in a fine display of batting.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
article-image

Shreyas Iyer marked his return from injury in stellar fashion on Tuesday. Iyer was out of action since suffering a freak spleen injury in October and underwent surgery. The 30-year-old, making his comeback in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, stroked a match winning 82 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

Batting first, Shreyas top scored for Mumbai. He stitched partnerships with Musheer Khan and Suryakumar Yadav to help his side to 299. Mumbai eventually sealed a nervy 7-run win. Shreyas Iyer struck 10 boundaries and 3 sixes, striking at an eye catching 154.72.

While Shreyas Iyer missed out on a century, he did what was required - prove his fitness. The 30-year-old had a setback in his recovery but eventually made it to the IND vs NZ ODI squad. The Mumbai captain however was selected subject to fitness, having to prove fitness in 2 Vijay Hazare Trophy games.

He aced the first test on Tuesday in Jaipur, signaling good news for India. The 30-year-old will also play in the game on January 8 against Punjab.

article-image

Shreyas Iyer ruptured his spleen while taking a catch during the Sydney ODI in September. That injury resulted in internal bleeding and the 30-year-old had to be rushed to the hospital. Following a brief hospital stay, Shreyas was advised rest before he could resume training. He lost up to 6kg in a matter of weeks, reducing his muscle mass setting his return a week later.

He spent a few weeks training at the CoE getting fitter with a view for the IND vs NZ ODI series. Shreyas was appointed vice-captain less than 6 months ago, having become a crucial component of India's ODI set up.

