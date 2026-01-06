 Who Is Aman Rao? Rajasthan Royals' ₹30 Lakh Buy Slams Double Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy Ahead Of IPL 2026
Aman Rao Perala is a rising talent in Indian domestic cricket who gained attention ahead of IPL 2026 with an impressive performance. The 21-year-old right-handed batsman was picked up by Rajasthan Royals for ₹30 lakh at the IPL auction, marking him as a promising young prospect and a strategic addition to the franchise’s future plans.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Image: Aman Rao/X

Born on June 2, 2004, in Madison, Wisconsin, Rao represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He is known as an aggressive top-order batter with sound technique and the ability to score quickly, particularly in limited-overs formats.

Born on June 2, 2004, in Madison, Wisconsin, Rao represents Hyderabad in domestic cricket. He is known as an aggressive top-order batter with sound technique and the ability to score quickly, particularly in limited-overs formats.

Vijay Hazare Trophy Heroics

Rao’s reputation soared after a brilliant double century in the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he smashed a big hundred for Hyderabad, showcasing his temperament and stroke-making ability against quality bowling attacks. This innings underlined his potential to handle pressure and build long innings, a key trait for success in top-level T20 cricket.

His performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy not only boosted his domestic profile but also attracted IPL scouts, leading to his acquisition by the Royals at his base price, a move seen as a value pick given his emerging talent.

IPL 2026 Outlook

With the Rajasthan Royals blending experienced internationals and exciting Indian youngsters, Rao’s inclusion adds depth to their batting resources. As the IPL approaches, Royals fans will be watching closely to see how the young batsman adapts to the high-pressure environment of franchise cricket, with opportunities to make his mark on the big stage.

Despite still making his way up the ranks, Aman Rao’s recent performances signal the arrival of a promising new face in Indian cricket, one to watch as the 2026 IPL season gets underway.

