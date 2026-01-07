MSSA Football: Utpal Sanghvi, Vile Parle Sets Up Boys U-14 Div III Final With Podar CBSE, Powai

Representational pic |

Utpal Sanghvi, Vile Parle defeated Ryan International ICSE, Malad 1-0 to enter the final of the Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Boys 3rd Division Inter-School Football tournament at the Goans ground on Wednesday. A. Mathura scored the winning goal for Utpal Sanghvi to set up final with Podar CBSE, Powai. Podar won the second semifinal 2-0 against Vibgyor High School, Malad thanks to a brace from Aarav Thapa.

Meanwhile in other category matches, St. Paul ‘B’ (Dadar) started strongly with a 3-1 win over Swami Vivekanand (Chembur), followed by Gundecha Education (Oshiwara) securing a clinical 2-0 win over Deep Jyoti School. Bombay Scottish ‘B’ and Vissanji played out a goalless draw, before Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) sealed a comfortable 2-0 win over Kudilal Govindram Seksaria. Bombay Scottish (Powai) impressed with a 4-0 win powered by two braces.

A busy day across Wings, Goans and the MSSA Ground delivered strong displays and decisive results in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. From knockout fixtures in the U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Tournament to semi-final battles in the U-14 Boys 3rd Division and high-scoring wins in the U-12 Boys MSSA Cup, teams showcased sharp attacking play and consistent defensive discipline.

At the MSSA Ground, Thakur Public School produced a 5–0 win featuring braces from Zidaan Roy and Shiv Bhat, while SVKM JV Parekh progressed by default. Campion earned a 3–0 win over St. Anthony (Malwani), before St. Peter’s (Mazagaon) defeated JBCN International 2–0 through a brace by Mohammed Shaikh. Kudilal Govindram Seksaria, Dr. Anthony D’Silva, and Nahar International all posted strong wins, and the U-12 Boys 4th Division quarter-finals saw Christ Church ICSE and B.D. Somani advance with 2–0 and 1–0 results respectively.

Brief Scores — January 7

(Venue: WINGS)

U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament

Dr. Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) 0 lost to CNM School (Vile Parle) 1

(M. Desai)

Rustomjee Camb. Int (Thane) 0 lost to Don Bosco (Matunga) 2

(H. Birje 2)

Yashodham (Goregaon) 0 lost to Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 4

(V. Shah 2, A. Sharma, A. Shukla)

OLPS (Chembur) lost to Rustomjee Camb. Int (Virar) by default

Rustomjee Camb. ‘B’ (Dahisar) 0 lost to Don Bosco (Nerul) 2

(F. Nadaf 2)

Universal School (Ghatkopar) 0 lost to St. Gregorious (Chembur) 6

(K. Mundle 2, P. Jain, M. Gala, V. Vohra, A. Shah)

St. Xavier’s H.S (Andheri) 0 lost to SVKM JV Parekh (Vile Parle) 1

(K. Tambewagh)

Brief Scores — January 7 (Venue: GOANS)

U-14 Boys 4th Division

Swami Vivekanand (Chembur) 1 lost to St. Paul ‘B’ (Dadar) 3

(S. Shinde 2, OG; J. Bhoir)

Deep Jyoti School (Mira Road) 0 lost to Gundecha Edu. (Oshiwara) 2

(I. Pathan, J. Chavan)

Bombay Scottish ‘B’ (Mahim) 0 drew with LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) 0

Kudilal Govindram Seksaria 0 lost to Hiranandani Foundation (Powai) 2

(V. Patil, R. Zaveri)

Gopal Sharma Int. (Powai) 0 lost to Bombay Scottish (Powai) 4

(A. Kumar 2, V. Walase 2)

U-14 Boys 3rd Division — Semi-finals

Ryan Int. ICSE (Malad) 0 lost to Utpal Sanghvi (Vile Parle) 1

(A. Mathura)

Vibgyor High (Malad) 0 lost to Podar CBSE (Powai) 2

(A. Thapa 2)

Brief Scores — January 7 (Venue: MSSA Ground)

U-12 Boys MSSA Cup

Bhuta High School (Vile Parle) 0 lost to Thakur Public School (Kandivali) 5

(Z. Roy 2, S. Bhat 2, C. Karande)

Maneckji Cooper (Juhu) lost to SVKM JV Parekh (Vile Parle) by default

St. Anthony H.S (Malwani) 0 lost to Campion (Cooperage) 3

(N. Prankrishwat, A. Cutlerwala, A. Mehta)

JBCN Int. (Oshiwara) 0 lost to St. Peter’s (Mazagaon) 2

(M. Shaikh 2)

St. Gregorious (Chembur) 0 lost to Kudilal Govindram Seksaria 1

(K. Vora)

Witty Int. (Malad) 0 lost to Dr. Anthony D’Silva (Dadar) 3

(A. Rane 2, D. Gade)

Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) 1 lost to Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 2

(Nahar: R. Menon, A. Bhardwaj; Utpal: D. Mody)

U-12 Boys 4th Division — Quarter-final

Vibgyor (Malad) 0 lost to Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 2

(D. Shaikh, I. Ansari)

Green Acres (Chembur) 0 lost to B.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 1

(N. Sanghrajka)