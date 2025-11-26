MSSA Football: St. Stanislaus Wins U-14 Boys 1st Division Title

St. Stanislaus, Bandra triumph in MSSA U-14 Boys 1st Division Finals at Wings Sports Centre on Wednesday. |

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) lifted the U-14 Boys 1st Division title in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament. The Bandra school played a dramatic 2–2 draw in the final against Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in the regulation time at Wings Sports Centre on Wednesday.

They eventually prevailed 4–2 in the tie-breaker. Jaden Dias starred with a brace, while Ehsaan Ansari, Caleb Fernandes, Dias, and Ethan Rodrigues converted in the shootout. Ameya Vanikar and Mikhail Marshall were on target for Cathedral in regulation time, with Aarav Mehta and Kabir Asher scoring in the penalties.

Cathedral & John Connon school had earlier won the boys and girls titles in the U-16 category this season.

Christ Church ICSE Byculla defeated Bombay Scottish A Mahim to finish third. Shree Hari Nuka scored the decider.

In the U-14 Boys 2nd Division, Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) earned a solid 2–0 victory over Podar International, thanks to goals from Efron Dsa and Zion Gomes. St. Francis D’Assisi ‘A’ (Borivali) followed with a convincing 3–0 win over Don Bosco ‘B’ (Matunga), powered by strikes from Aryan Minj, Sujeet Oraon, and Dev Mouriya.

Dr. Antonio D'Silva ‘A’ carried the momentum forward with a dominant 3–0 performance against Greenlawns (B.P. Road), led by a brace from Samarth Sawant and a goal from Vashisht Subba. OLPS (Chembur) and Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) ended their contest in a balanced 1–1 draw, with goals from Kunsh Hindalekar and Reeian Choudhary, respectively.

At the Goans ground, the U-16 Boys 4th Division playoffs offered an equally competitive slate. Bombay International (Babulnath) edged Nahar International (Chandivali) 1–0 through Ranbir Chona’s strike.

Methibai D.G. Foundation (Kandivali) earned a narrow 1–0 win over New Horizon (Airoli) with Aarav Naik scoring the winner. Shindewadi Public School (Dadar) advanced after a 2–2 draw against Orchid International (Masjid Bunder), winning the tie-breaker 2–1, with contributions from Jeet Solanki and Tanmay Solanki in regular time. Universal (Thane) sealed a 1–0 win over JBCN International (Chembur) via a goal from Pratham Salunke.

In the U-14 Girls 2nd Division, Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) impressed with a confident 2–0 victory over Ryan International (Kharghar), courtesy of a brace from Mahika Praveen. Billabong High International (Malad) wrapped up the day with a composed 2–0 win over Bhaktivedanta (Andheri), led by Tyra Mistry’s strike.

Brief Scores

U-14 Boys 1st Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

Final

St. Stanislaus (Bandra) 2 (J. Dias 2) drew with Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2 (A. Vanikar, M. Marshall) — St. Stanislaus won 4–2 on penalties

Penalties (Stanislaus): E. Ansari, C. Fernandes, J. Dias, E. Rodrigues

Penalties (Cathedral): A. Mehta, K. Asher

Third Place Playoff

Christ Church ICSE (Byculla) 1 (S. H. Nuka) bt Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) 0

U-14 Boys 2nd Division (Venue: Wings Sports Centre)

Holy Cross Convent (Mira Road) 2 (E. Dsa, Z. Gomes) bt Podar Int. (Santacruz) 0

St. Francis D’Assisi ‘A’ (Borivali) 3 (A. Minj, S. Oraon, D. Mouriya) bt Don Bosco ‘B’ (Matunga) 0

Dr. Antonio D'Silva ‘A’ 3 (S. Sawant 2, V. Subba) bt Greenlawns (B.P. Road) 0

OLPS (Chembur) 1 (K. Hindalekar) drew with Rustomjee Cambridge (Dahisar) 1 (R. Choudhary)

U-16 Boys 4th Division Playoffs (Venue: Goans Ground)

Bombay Int. (Babulnath) 1 (R. Chona) bt Nahar Int. (Chandivali) 0

Methibai D.G. Foundation (Kandivali) 1 (A. Naik) bt New Horizon (Airoli) 0

Shindewadi Public (Dadar) 2 (J. Solanki, T. Solanki) drew with Orchid Int. (Masjid Bunder) 2 (R. Jain, S. Bafna) — Shindewadi won 2–1 on penalties

Universal (Thane) 1 (P. Salunke) bt JBCN Int. (Chembur) 0

U-14 Girls 2nd Division (Venue: Goans Ground)

Nita Mukesh Ambani School (BKC) 2 (M. Praveen 2) bt Ryan Int. (Kharghar) 0

Billabong Int. (Malad) 2 (T. Mistry) bt Bhaktivedanta (Andheri) 0