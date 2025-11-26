Haryana Authorities Order Immediate Removal Of Unsafe Sports Equipment After Teen Basketball Player's Death

Image: ANI/X

A tragic accident in Haryana has exposed serious lapses in the maintenance of sports infrastructure, prompting the state to issue urgent directives aimed at ensuring safety. A 16-year-old basketball player, Hardik, died on November 25 after the rusted iron pole of a basketball hoop collapsed on him while he was practising at a playground in Rohtak’s Lakhan Majra. Witnesses and Hardik’s family say repeated requests had been made about the unsafe condition of the hoop, but no repairs were undertaken.

Speaking to NDTV, Hardik’s cousin told that the family had “suffered a loss that cannot be compensated for,” and described him as a focused and talented youngster whose dream was to lead India in basketball. The tragic collapse came just as he jumped to grab the rim and, as revealed in CCTV footage, the pole buckled and fell onto his chest. Despite frantic rescue efforts and rush to hospital, Hardik succumbed to his injuries.

This was not the first such tragedy in recent days. Two days earlier, a 15-year-old boy, Aman, had also died after a basketball hoop pole collapsed on him while practising at a stadium in Bahadurgarh. The back-to-back incidents have sent shockwaves through Haryana’s sports community and raised serious questions about the standard and safety of sports infrastructure in the state.

Haryana authorities take swift measures after the incident

In response to the outrage and grief, the state government’s sports department has taken swift action. The district sports officer of Rohtak has been suspended, and the basketball nursery where the accident occurred has been shut down.

Authorities have ordered a thorough safety audit across all stadiums and training facilities under their jurisdiction. All sub-standard sports equipment must be removed immediately, and usage of any unsafe facilities has been banned until they are repaired.

For many in Haryana, however, the damage is done. Two young lives have already been lost. The voices of coaches, parents and fellow players, who had repeatedly complained about unsafe poles and broken facilities, now ring with grief and anger.

Hardik and Aman’s deaths stand as grim reminders that neglect and procrastination can cost lives. With the new directives, the government has signaled a zero-tolerance approach to negligence. But whether that will be enough to restore trust in the system remains to be seen.