 Mumbai Horse Racing: Filly Credence Expected To Dominate Season Opener
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Horse Racing: Filly Credence Expected To Dominate Season Opener

Mumbai Horse Racing: Filly Credence Expected To Dominate Season Opener

Credence is the prime contender for the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy at Mahalakshmi Racecourse

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |

Credence is poised to make a strong and possibly winning start to the Mumbai racing season, with the four-year-old filly standing out as the prime contender for the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy on the opening day at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this Thursday.

A consistent performer, Credence comes into this race with impressive recent form, finishing runner-up in the Delhi Race Club Trophy and clinching victory in the Iron Age Trophy. With five wins already under her belt, she now looks well placed to secure the sixth triumph of her career.

What strengthens her prospects even further is her remarkable record over the 1200m trip. After experimenting with a shorter 1000m stint, the filly returned to her preferred distance and has since dominated, winning four of her last seven starts over the same 1200m stretch. Her comfort, rhythm, and finishing power over this trip make her the standout choice.

In this compact six-horse field, Irish Gold appears to be the main challenger, expected to track Credence closely. However, if form and conditions hold true, Credence should once again assert her class and begin the Mumbai season on a winning note.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Chembur Walkathon Draws 300 Participants To Promote Diabetes Awareness
Mumbai News: Chembur Walkathon Draws 300 Participants To Promote Diabetes Awareness
Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Palghar Crime: Illegal Country Liquor Unit Busted In Virar’s Barafpada Forest; Police Seize Stock Worth ₹1.22 Lakh, Woman Booked
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures
Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Sizzling Hot' In Latest Holiday Pictures
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady
Most Buzzworthy Actors Of Hindi TV Week 47: Bigg Boss 19's Gaurav Khanna Leads; Samridhii Shukla & Rupali Ganguly Hold Steady
Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season
article-image

First race: 12.00 noon

Selections

1. The Welcome Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (3)

2. The K J K Irani Plate: 1. (3), 2. (2)

3. The Kiara Plate: 1. (4), 2. (6)

4. The P B Avasia Plate: 1 (3), 2. (2)

Read Also
Mumbai Horse Racing: 26 Days of High-Stakes Competition Lined up For Season
article-image

5. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy: 1. Credence (1), 2. Irish Gold (4)

6. The M D Petit Plate: 1 (4), 2. (3)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Horse Racing: Filly Credence Expected To Dominate Season Opener

Mumbai Horse Racing: Filly Credence Expected To Dominate Season Opener

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Found Dead In Rajkot Amid Rape Allegation...

Who Was Jeet Pabari? Cheteshwar Pujara's Brother-In-Law Found Dead In Rajkot Amid Rape Allegation...

India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 Edition In Ahmedabad; Delhi Hosted CWG In 2010

India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 Edition In Ahmedabad; Delhi Hosted CWG In 2010

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother‑In‑Law Jeet Pabari Found Dead In Rajkot Amid Legal Dispute

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother‑In‑Law Jeet Pabari Found Dead In Rajkot Amid Legal Dispute

Who Is Saurabh Tiwary? Virat Kohli's U-19 Teammate & Former RCB Batter Greets Him In Ranchi Ahead Of...

Who Is Saurabh Tiwary? Virat Kohli's U-19 Teammate & Former RCB Batter Greets Him In Ranchi Ahead Of...