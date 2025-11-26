Mumbai Horse Racing: Filly Credence Expected To Dominate Season Opener

Representational pic |

Credence is poised to make a strong and possibly winning start to the Mumbai racing season, with the four-year-old filly standing out as the prime contender for the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy on the opening day at the Mahalaxmi racecourse this Thursday.

A consistent performer, Credence comes into this race with impressive recent form, finishing runner-up in the Delhi Race Club Trophy and clinching victory in the Iron Age Trophy. With five wins already under her belt, she now looks well placed to secure the sixth triumph of her career.

What strengthens her prospects even further is her remarkable record over the 1200m trip. After experimenting with a shorter 1000m stint, the filly returned to her preferred distance and has since dominated, winning four of her last seven starts over the same 1200m stretch. Her comfort, rhythm, and finishing power over this trip make her the standout choice.

In this compact six-horse field, Irish Gold appears to be the main challenger, expected to track Credence closely. However, if form and conditions hold true, Credence should once again assert her class and begin the Mumbai season on a winning note.

First race: 12.00 noon

Selections

1. The Welcome Trophy: 1 (2), 2. (3)

2. The K J K Irani Plate: 1. (3), 2. (2)

3. The Kiara Plate: 1. (4), 2. (6)

4. The P B Avasia Plate: 1 (3), 2. (2)

5. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy: 1. Credence (1), 2. Irish Gold (4)

6. The M D Petit Plate: 1 (4), 2. (3)