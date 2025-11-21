Mumbai Horse Racing: Mahalaxmi Gears Up For Fresh Season

Representational pic |

Mumbai’s iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse will once again take centre stage, as the Royal Western India Turf Club rolls out a high-octane racing season from November 27 to April 12, 2026. But it’s February that the racing fraternity will mark in bold, the month when the country’s biggest graded contests unfold, led by the jewel of them all, the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian Derby (Gr.1), scheduled on February 1.

A highlight of the Indian winter racing calendar, the Derby remains the pride of Mumbai, a celebration of the city’s equestrian legacy and the finest display of thoroughbred excellence, all staged at the historic Mahalaxmi oval that generations of racing fans revere.

This season packs 26 race days, including 12 electrifying evening meetings under the floodlights, offering patrons a unique experience against Mumbai’s glittering skyline. With over ₹26 crore in prize money, the season stands among the highest-valued in the country.

Staying true to RWITC’s tradition of openness and top-tier competition, outstation horses will face no restrictions, barring the lowest handicap divisions, ensuring quality fields and fiercely contested finishes.

Adding to the vibrancy, the season features an expanded roster of sponsored feature races, with new partnerships expected from hospitality, print, and radio sectors. Patrons can also look forward to themed carnivals on key race days, blending sport, Mumbai flair, and festive spirit.

Derby day itself will see the Members’ Enclosure transformed into a carnival-style affair, promising an atmosphere worthy of the nation’s most prestigious race.

The participation of renowned international riders will further elevate the classics, setting the stage for enthralling face-offs between India’s best and visiting overseas talent.

For racing enthusiasts across the country, especially Mumbai loyalists, the season promises heritage, glamour, fierce competition, and unforgettable moments on the turf.