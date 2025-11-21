IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Vani Kapoor Wants To Do Well In The European Tour To Keep LA Olympics Qualification Hopes Alive

Vani Kapoor |

With a record 36 titles in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Vani Kapoor is the most successful player in the Tour’s history, yet the tag sits lightly on the 31-year-old's shoulders.

“I feel so blessed and I couldn’t have done it alone. The people standing with me have been a huge support. I won the 36th title about 10 days back,” she added.

“It’s nice and I hope to reach 50 in some time, let’s see.”

Talking about the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Invitational at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Vani felt it was nice to have men and women competing together.

“This is my second event at IGPL. I love playing here, it’s great to see men and women playing together. We get to learn from the boys and vice-versa and it's nice, everyone’s always motivating each other.

I just love the vibe of the place and it has a lot of uplifting energy. I’ve been playing a lot of tournaments lately and some of my putts were not falling earlier but today I played well.”

Vani was grateful for the eventful journey she has had since turning pro at the age of 18 in 2012.

“There is so much gratitude for the journey I’ve had because when I turned pro I was the No 1 amateur. Then I came on tour and then I was the No 1 and No 2 professional. Then from there heading to the European tour, finding my feet there. This year I played at the Indian tour and finished No 1, I could get some status on the European Tour again.

It’s been a really nice journey, lot of learnings. I’ve grown as an individual and a professional. Earlier, it was just a numbers game and now it has turned out to be much more wholesome. The support I have from my parents and sponsors, the experience of meeting so many people from around the world,” she added.

Vani’s ultimate aim is to win a medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and she felt there was a process to follow before getting to the Olympics.

She was not exactly in the best shape with regard to her mental approach to the game last year and was rectifying that aspect.

“I was not doing too well last year. There was a bit of a downfall in my game but I feel now I am back on the track. It was a lot mental for me, I was putting myself under a lot of pressure and expectations from myself and not from people, but I managed to leave them behind and thought let me give myself a chance of just enjoying the game.

“Thinking is one thing and executing is another thing and I was able to do it this year. I’ve never felt so good about my game. It’s been clicking for me lately and hope it will get me into the European Tour and I’ll get to play events that will be the road to the Olympics,” she added.

Vani stated that the top two Indian golfers in the world rankings will make it to the Olympics and she would put in work for that.

“The top two Indian golfers in the world rankings would qualify. The only way to do that is to do well in the European Tour. If you get world ranking points there and do well, then you make it to Olympics.”

Vani also draws inspiration from Aditi Ashok, who came very close to clinching a medal at the Individual stroke golf event of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and eventually finished fourth.

“The fact that she did it there serves as an inspiration to other golfers. So it was a case of if she can do it, then we can do it. That mental belief, barrier, so definitely a lot of motivation coming. She has a really nice shot game and she is a straight hitter which I also relate to because I’m also pretty accurate. I derive motivation from her that if she can I can too,” Vani added.