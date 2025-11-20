IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Pranavi Urs Creates History By Winning Title

Pranavi Urs won the IGPL Invitational Mumbai at Bombay Presidency Golf Club on Thursday. |

Pranavi Urs created history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman golfer to win a professional golf tournament while playing alongside men at the IGPL Tour. She got the better of overnight leader Karandeep Kochhar when it mattered the most.

Pranavi was in joint lead with Kochhar on the first day with both shooting 6-under but she slipped to third on the second day after even par performance. The 22-year-old carded a stunning 8-under 60, which was the week’s best card, at the Par-68 Bombay Presidency Golf Club on the final day of the IGPL Invitational Mumbai.

Making her IGPL debut, Pranavi, who was trailing overnight leader Kochhar by two shots, accepted “it was a grind” on Wednesday but she knew how to turn tables on Thursday.

“I had a smooth first round and everything worked my ways in so many holes. On the second day my ball striking and putting wasn’t good. I have no expectations for the final day and just want to go out there have fun which I feel I didn’t have on the second day. I play my best when I have fun and give myself a lot of opportunities,” said Pranavi after the second round.

That’s what she did exactly on Thursday by enjoying the moment. She played efficient and solid golf with eight birdies, the last of which appropriately came on the 18th to finish 14-under for the week as against Kochhar’s 64 which ended with his second eagle of the day. Kochhar totalled 12-under.

“This is one of my favourite golf courses. I have played here before and won a few times before as well, and it gives me confidence I love playing here,” said Pranavi, who regularly switches between Mysore and Bengaluru golf courses for training purposes.

Read Also Bombay Ladies Open: Bharati Purker Wins Elite Kazi Cup At The Amateur Golf Event

Loves to play with boys

She loved to play with boys and showed her caliber with joint lead on day one and despite a grind on the second day she roared back on the final day to earn glory.

“It feels good to see when my game is compared with boys. It gives me clarity in terms of my game and stuff and I just enjoyed playing here. Earlier, I used to play with boys a lot when I was younger and it is good to play again against them.”

Pranavi praised the IGPL concept. “This is my first IGPL. It is great, especially playing only in India. I think it is so nice to go out there without worrying about cuts and the financial security it gives for any professional male or female is great,” she said

The IGPL champion who has been playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET) is looking forward to the event in Spain where she came third last time.

“LET is great. This is my second year and I am really excited about playing on the Ladies European Tour again. The event in Spain is the last this year. I came solo-third in Spain last year and it happens to be the next event, next weekend. After doing well here, I am really excited for that event and want to do two spots better,” she said.

Read Also IGPL Invitational Mumbai: Karandeep Kochhar Strikes Two Birdies On Final Three To Breathe Easy

Olympic dreams

Urs missed out on Paris Olympic qualification but she is looking forward to the Asian Games next year.

“I missed out by one spot last year so hopefully I can make it next time. I played Asian Games in China though and hopefully I can go back and play Asian Games in Japan next year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Baisoya was third yet again. This was the fourth time he had finished third in seven IGPL starts. Winner of the last IGPL event in Jamshedpur, Pukhraj Singh Gill (67) was one-under for the day and an early double bogey did him in. Despite a closing eagle he totalled 8-under and was fourth. Amateur Ranveer Mitroo conjured up one of his best rounds in professional company with a 7-under 61 and finished fifth.