 Sportvot x FPJ: 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 Delivers Thrilling Action
The 43rd Men’s/Women’s Mumbai Upanagar Ajinkyapad Nivad Chachani Kabaddi Spardha 2025 is currently underway at Vile Parle, Mumbai, from 16th to 19th November. The tournament continues to showcase high-intensity kabaddi action as top teams from Mumbai Upanagar battle for supremacy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:11 PM IST
article-image

Semifinal 1 In the first semifinal, Swastik Krida Mandal delivered a commanding performance to defeat Utkarsh Krida Mandal 27–18. Strong raids and disciplined defence helped Swastik secure their place in the final.

Semifinal 2 Ovli Krida Mandal dominated the second semifinal with an impressive 33–8 victory over Chembur Krida Kendra. Their aggressive gameplay and quick points ensured a smooth entry into the championship match.

Final Match The final turned into an exciting contest as Swastik Krida Mandal continued their winning momentum, defeating Ovli Krida Mandal 31–24 to clinch the title. Both teams displayed exceptional skill, but Swastik’s consistency proved decisive.

Player of the Day The standout performer of the day was Arkam Shaikh from Swastik Krida Mandal, whose remarkable contribution played a key role in his team’s championship win and earned him the Player of the Day title.

