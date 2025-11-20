PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes To Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Ahead Of Their Wedding

Image: Palaash Muchhal/Instagram/X

In a message of celebration and goodwill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal ahead of their wedding, marking it as a joyous union of two accomplished individuals.

In his letter, the Prime Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to both families and expressed his hope that the couple’s journey together would be grounded in trust, mutual support, and harmony.

The note also revealed that the wedding is expected to take place on 23 November 2025, a detail the couple has not yet formally confirmed themselves. According to the published report, Modi said this date represents a “momentous occasion” and shared his blessings for their future.

With the Prime Minister’s message joining the chorus of best-wishes from fans, peers and media alike, the countdown to the wedding day appears to have officially begun. As Mandhana and Muchhal prepare to embark on this new chapter together, the country watches with warm congratulations and high hopes for their future.

Controversy Unfolds! Smriti Mandhana Left In Disbelief As Ultraedge Shows Faintest Spike During IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal Match; Video

During the ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal between India and Australia, Australian bowler Kim Garth produced a moment of sheer drama to dismiss Smriti Mandhana in a fashion that left the stadium stunned and millions watching in disbelief.

The Australian seamer bowled a length delivery drifting down the leg side, prompting an initial wide call. Mandhana, attempting a fine glance, appeared to have missed it completely. There was only a mild appeal from the bowler, and the Indian opener seemed unconcerned as Alyssa Healy hesitated before opting for a review.

As the third umpire reviewed the footage, tension filled the air. UltraEdge took its time to load, and with every passing second, anticipation rippled through the crowd. Then came the twist, a faint spike appeared just as the ball passed Mandhana’s bat. It was the slightest deviation imaginable, the thinnest of edges, yet enough to overturn the on-field decision. The call stunned not just the batter but supporters around the world, proving once again how razor-thin the margins in modern cricket can be.

Mandhana, visibly shocked, shook her head as she walked back, the crowd left murmuring in disbelief at the dismissal. A key wicket fell in the most dramatic fashion, handing Australia a crucial breakthrough and shifting early momentum in the contest.